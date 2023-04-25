‘Buena Vista Spring Event’ on Saturday, May 13, 2023

(DOVER, Del. — April 25, 2023) — Buena Vista: A Delaware Country Estate, located at 661 S. Dupont Highway (Route 13), southwest of New Castle, Delaware, will welcome visitors for a one-day-only spring event on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities will include workshops by the Sunshine Plein Air Artists and tours of the house and gardens (first-come, first-served); self-guided trail walks; and the opportunity to plant a flower to take home. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic lunches and cameras to capture the glories of spring at one of Delaware’s most historic estates. Admission is free and open to the public. For additional information, call 302-323-4430.

Buena Vista mansion

The main section of the Buena Vista mansion was built between 1845 and 1847 by John M. Clayton, United States secretary of state from 1849 to 1850 under presidents Taylor and Fillmore, and United States senator from 1829 to 1836, 1845 to 1849, and 1853 until his death in 1856. The home later became the residence of C. Douglass Buck, governor of Delaware from 1929 to 1937 and United States senator from 1942 to 1948. Buena Vista and its grounds were donated to the State by the Buck family in 1965 and now serve as a conference/event center administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

