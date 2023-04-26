Daytryp Health - Purveyors of Exceptional Psychedelic Experiences for Healing. Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy in AZ and OR

Daytryp Health, Arizona's leading provider of Psychedelic Wellness services, has announced its program to support veterans and other everyday heroes.

Daytryp Launches HEROES Program to Recognize and Honor Veterans and Other Everyday Heroes

Ketamine is a medication that was first developed in the 1960s as an anesthetic for use in surgeries and other medical procedures. In recent years, ketamine has been found to be highly effective in treating a variety of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD, as well as chronic pain - especially in those that are treatment resistant.

The Heroes’ Program is an initiative designed to provide greater access to life-changing ketamine treatments for those who have selflessly served their country or community and may be experiencing challenges with mental or physical health conditions.

This program is available to veterans, police officers, firefighters, teachers, and frontline healthcare workers and offers a 15% discount on all ketamine treatments, making them more affordable and accessible. Eligible individuals simply need to provide proof of their service or employment, such as a military ID or badge.

"Daytryp Health is committed to supporting our veterans and everyday heroes who have dedicated their lives to serving others," said Chris Cohn, owner of Daytryp Health. "We recognize the sacrifices these individuals have made. Daytryp aims to ensure that they receive appropriate care to mitigate any potential impact their occupations might have on their mental and physical well-being."

To learn more about the program or to schedule an appointment, visit Daytryp Health's website at https://daytryp.com/heros-program/.

About Daytryp Health

Daytryp Health is a ketamine-assisted psychotherapy practice started by leading mental health and healthcare professionals Ajona Olsen and Chris Cohn. Both Ajona and Chris have witnessed the power of psychedelic therapy as a personalized treatment for healing depression, PTSD, substance abuse addiction, and more. Daytryp Health will be providing a variety of psychedelic medicines for healing, including Psilocybin and MDMA, as they get legalized for therapeutic use, which is happening in the foreseeable future in Arizona. For more information on ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and Daytryp Health, please visit daytryp.com.