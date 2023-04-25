Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Laurence Harbor

LAURENCE HARBOR — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge. One adult male civilian died and one police officer was involved in the encounter. The identity of the decedent and the officer are not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, police responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a dispute today at approximately 3:09 p.m. on Woodland Avenue in Laurence Harbor. One man was wounded and transported to Old Bridge Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 4:47 p.m.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

