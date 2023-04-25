Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,018 in the last 365 days.

QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2023

/EIN News/ -- QUAKERTOWN, Pa., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the first quarter of 2023 of $4,118,000, or $1.15 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $3,710,000, or $1.04 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.97% and 10.81%, respectively, compared with 0.90% and 10.60%, respectively, for the first quarter 2022.

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, in comparison with the same period in 2022 due to a reversal of $1,783,000 in the provision for credit losses on loans. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, is primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio held at the holding company.

The following table presents disaggregated net income:

    Three months ended,        
    3/31/2023     3/31/2022     Variance  
QNB Bank   $ 4,287,000     $ 3,708,000     $ 579,000  
QNB Corp     (169,000 )     2,000       (171,000 )
Consolidated net income   $ 4,118,000     $ 3,710,000     $ 408,000  
 

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 were $1,626,499,000 compared with $1,668,497,000 at December 31, 2022. Total available-for-sale debt securities decreased $8,621,000, or 1.6%, to $537,904,000, due primarily to sales of $9,081,000. Loans receivable declined $27,429,000 to approximately $1,011,956,000, or 2.6%. Total deposits increased $6,221,000 to $1,424,590,000. Short-term borrowing declined $51,135,000, or 31.7%.

“Our quarterly earnings were boosted by continued improvement in asset quality and a reversal in our provision for loan losses,” stated David W. Freeman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Freeman continued, “Changes in the economic environment are evident in our first-quarter results, with a slight decline in loan demand and a rapidly increased rate environment leading to market demand for higher rates on deposits. We are navigating the changing economic and rate environment with discipline, ensuring we remain competitive and an attractive banking option for our customers and prospects.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $10,417,000, a decrease of $319,000 from the same period in 2022. Net interest margin was 2.55% for the first quarter of 2023 and 2.71% for the same period in 2022.

The yield on earning assets was 3.77% for the first quarter 2023 compared with 2.97% in the first quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.53% for the quarter compared with 0.34% for the same period in 2022.

Proceeds from average short-term borrowings over the past year were invested in loans. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 41% of average earning assets in the three months of 2023 compared with 37% for the same period in 2022 and was the major contributor to the 48 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The decline in the available-for-sale portfolio was primarily in mortgage-backed securities, which comprised 25% of average earnings assets in the three months of 2023 compared with 28% for the same period in 2022. The 104 basis-point increase in the rate paid on deposits and the 266 basis-point increase in the rate on short-term borrowing increased the cost of funds by 119 basis points contributing to the decrease in net interest margin.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326) (CECL) effective January 1, 2023. QNB recorded a decrease to its allowance for loan losses of $1,089,000 and an increased to its reserve for unused commitments of $5,000. The impact of this CECL adjustment, net of deferred taxes, of $857,000 was added to shareholders' equity.

QNB reversed $1,783,000 in provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter of 2023 compared to no provision in the first of quarter 2022. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $8,191,000 represents 0.81% of loans receivable at March 31, 2023, compared to $9,442,000, or 0.91% of loans receivable upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023. QNB received $259,000 in payments on non-performing loans during the first quarter of 2023. Net loan recoveries were $532,000 for the quarter, compared with recoveries of $47,000 for the same period in 2022, primarily due to one large commercial customer. Annualized net loan recoveries for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 were 0.21% and 0.02% of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans, were $8,805,000, or 0.87% of loans receivable at March 31, 2023, compared with $9,121,000, or 0.88% of loans receivable at December 31, 2022, and $11,647,000, or 1.26% of loans receivable at March 31, 2022. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At March 31, 2023, $4,335,000, or approximately 95% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $13,621,000 at March 31, 2023, compared with $13,684,000 at December 31, 2022, and $19,072,000 at March 31, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $1,219,000 for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $1,611,000 for the same period in 2022. There was a net realized loss of $465,000 on the sale of investments for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared with a gain of $36,000 for the same period in 2022. Unrealized net gain on the investment equity securities was $57,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to a net loss of $8,000 for the same period in 2022. The equities portfolio comprises blue-chip large-capitalized stocks, providing a taxable equivalent dividend yield of 3.39%.

Fees for services to customers increased $18,000 to $402,000 for the first quarter 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, due primarily to increased overdraft occurrences. ATM and debit card income increased $18,000 to $659,000 for the same period, due to card usage when comparing the two periods. Retail brokerage and advisory income increased $29,000 to $234,000 attributable to increased fees from annuity sales.

Net gain on sales of loans increased $6,000 when comparing the first quarter of 2023 with the same period in 2022, as there was an increase in mortgage originations when comparing the periods. Other non-interest income decreased $27,000 when comparing the two periods due primarily to reduced title company income of $19,000 and mortgage servicing fees of $11,000.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8,178,000 for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $7,813,000 for the same period in 2022. Salaries and benefits expense increased $297,000, or 7.0%, to $4,563,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $361,000, to $3,967,000 during the first quarter 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Benefits expense decreased $64,000, when comparing the two periods.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $112,000, to $1,377,000 for the first quarter 2023 due to software maintenance costs.

Other non-interest expense decreased $44,000 when comparing first quarter 2023 with the same period in 2022 due to a $148,000 decrease in Bank shares tax and a $58,000 decrease in third-party services, partly offset by a $144,000 increase in deposit-related charge-offs primarily related to fraud.

Provision for income taxes increased $299,000 to $1,123,000 in the first quarter 2023 due to increased pre-tax income and a higher effective tax rate, compared with the same period in 2022. The effective tax rates for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were 21.4% compared with 18.2% and for the same period in 2022.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

   
QNB Corp.  
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)  
   
(Dollars in thousands)                      
Balance Sheet (Period End)   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22   3/31/22  
Assets   $ 1,626,499   $ 1,668,497   $ 1,645,068   $ 1,646,695   $ 1,647,986  
Cash and cash equivalents     14,201     15,899     17,218     17,094     13,260  
Investment securities                      
Debt securities, AFS     537,904     546,525     555,710     609,567     656,846  
Equity securities     11,908     12,056     10,444     11,617     12,652  
Loans held-for-sale     388     -     -     -     -  
Loans receivable     1,011,956     1,039,385     1,008,306     963,414     926,369  
Allowance for loan losses     (8,191 )   (10,531 )   (11,338 )   (11,297 )   (11,231 )
Net loans     1,003,765     1,028,854     996,968     952,117     915,138  
Deposits     1,424,590     1,418,369     1,476,668     1,467,728     1,451,753  
Demand, non-interest bearing     212,259     231,849     236,167     240,281     242,024  
Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings     962,315     1,011,071     1,065,472     1,065,638     1,046,074  
Time     250,016     175,449     175,029     161,809     163,655  
Short-term borrowings     110,192     161,327     92,896     77,836     76,738  
Long-term debt     -     10,000     10,000     10,000     10,000  
Shareholders' equity     83,874     70,958     58,124     83,738     102,498  
                       
Asset Quality Data (Period End)                      
Non-accrual loans   $ 4,561   $ 4,820   $ 6,337   $ 7,085   $ 7,272  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing     -     -     -     -     -  
Restructured loans     4,244     4,301     4,357     4,309     4,375  
Non-performing loans     8,805     9,121     10,694     11,394     11,647  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets     -     -     -     -     -  
Non-performing assets   $ 8,805   $ 9,121   $ 10,694   $ 11,394   $ 11,647  
                       
Allowance for loan losses   $ 8,191   $ 10,531   $ 11,338   $ 11,297   $ 11,231  
                       
Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale     0.87 %   0.88 %   1.06 %   1.18 %   1.26 %
Non-performing assets / Assets     0.54 %   0.55 %   0.65 %   0.69 %   0.71 %
Allowance for loan losses / Loans excluding held-for-sale     0.81 %   1.01 %   1.12 %   1.17 %   1.21 %


QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Three months ended,
For the period:   3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22
Interest income   $15,463 $14,739 $13,546 $12,327 $11,809
Interest expense   5,046 3,460 2,167 1,224 1,073
Net interest income   10,417 11,279 11,379 11,103 10,736
Provision for credit losses   (1,805) (850) - - -
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   12,222 12,129 11,379 11,103 10,736
Non-interest income:            
Fees for services to customers   402 404 423 403 384
ATM and debit card   659 704 669 705 641
Retail brokerage and advisory income   234 184 194 205 205
Net realized gain on investment securities   (465) (227) - 457 36
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities   57 1,602 (1,174) (1,446) (8)
Net gain on sale of loans   6 - 6 - -
Other   326 330 366 315 353
Total non-interest income   1,219 2,997 484 639 1,611
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits   4,563 4,464 4,371 4,205 4,266
Net occupancy and furniture and equipment   1,377 1,259 1,314 1,274 1,265
Other   2,260 2,396 2,129 2,267 2,282
Total non-interest expense   8,200 8,119 7,814 7,746 7,813
Income before income taxes   5,241 7,007 4,049 3,996 4,534
Provision for income taxes   1,123 1,560 634 647 824
Net income   $4,118 $5,447 $3,415 $3,349 $3,710
             
Share and Per Share Data:            
Net income - basic   $1.15 $1.52 $0.96 $0.94 $1.04
Net income - diluted   $1.15 $1.53 $0.96 $0.94 $1.04
Book value   $23.32 $19.78 $16.25 $23.47 $28.81
Cash dividends   $0.37 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36
Average common shares outstanding -basic   3,588,363 3,577,587 3,567,987 3,559,185 3,552,854
Average common shares outstanding -diluted   3,588,363 3,567,987 3,559,185 3,554,456 3,550,542
             
 
QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Three months ended,
For the period:   3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22
Selected Ratios:            
Return on average assets   0.97% 1.24% 0.78% 0.79% 0.90%
Return on average shareholders' equity   10.81% 14.38% 9.20% 9.28% 10.60%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)   2.55% 2.68% 2.72% 2.73% 2.71%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)   69.39% 56.20% 64.88% 64.98% 62.35%
Average shareholders' equity to total average assets   8.99% 8.65% 8.53% 8.43% 8.53%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   $(532) $(43) $(41) $(66) $(47)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale   -0.21% -0.02% -0.02% -0.03% -0.02%
Balance Sheet (Average)            
Assets   $1,719,167 $1,737,679 $1,727,132 $1,700,600 $1,675,385
Investment securities (AFS & Equities)   649,231 673,117 691,010 710,856 710,109
Loans receivable   1,021,265 1,020,102 984,968 944,773 918,602
Deposits   1,414,764 1,462,654 1,475,668 1,458,921 1,444,049
Shareholders' equity   154,503 150,281 147,296 144,688 141,986


QNB Corp. (Consolidated)
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis)
               
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022
    Average Average   Average Average  
    Balance Rate Interest Balance Rate Interest
Assets              
Investment securities:              
U.S. Treasury   $269 1.49% $1 $89 0.74% $-
U.S. Government agencies   101,943 1.11 283 99,979 1.08 270
State and municipal   111,150 2.23 621 129,790 2.41 781
Mortgage-backed and CMOs   417,137 1.62 1,685 461,137 1.49 1,718
Corporate debt securities   6,636 4.40 73 6,700 4.34 73
Equities   12,096 3.39 101 12,414 3.20 98
Total investment securities   649,231 1.70 2,764 710,109 1.66 2,940
Loans:              
Commercial real estate   681,615 4.52 7,602 579,661 4.04 5,957
Residential real estate   105,698 3.55 937 101,431 3.23 818
Home equity loans   56,645 6.23 870 54,618 3.36 453
Commercial and industrial   152,756 8.22 3,096 140,588 4.57 1,585
Consumer loans   4,089 6.73 68 4,735 5.05 59
Tax-exempt loans   20,591 3.49 177 19,569 3.41 165
Total loans, net of unearned income*   1,021,394 5.06 12,750 900,602 3.99 9,037
Other earning assets   7,001 5.71 99 6,689 0.97 16
Total earning assets   1,677,626 3.77 15,613 1,617,400 2.97 11,993
Cash and due from banks   12,881     13,082    
Allowance for loan losses   (9,937)     (11,204)    
Other assets   38,597     38,107    
Total assets   $1,719,167     $1,657,385    
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Interest-bearing deposits:              
Interest-bearing demand   $317,615 0.39 302 $338,296 0.18 146
Municipals   111,954 3.89 1,075 116,516 0.32 91
Money market   130,627 1.06 342 141,296 0.30 106
Savings   406,072 1.08 1,077 437,645 0.30 321
Time < $100   101,208 1.53 382 92,692 0.80 184
Time $100 through $250   97,617 3.02 727 48,537 0.71 85
Time > $250   27,723 1.80 123 24,970 0.69 42
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,192,816 1.37 4,028 1,199,952 0.33 975
Short-term borrowings   134,918 2.99 995 71,480 0.33 59
Long-term debt   5,833 1.57 23 10,000 1.57 39
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,333,567 1.53 5,046 1,281,432 0.34 1,073
Non-interest-bearing deposits   221,948     244,097    
Other liabilities   9,149     7,870    
Shareholders' equity   154,503     141,986    
Total liabilities and              
shareholders' equity   $1,719,167     $1,675,385    
Net interest rate spread     2.24%     2.63%  
Margin/net interest income     2.55% $10,567   2.71% $10,920
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21%
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets.
* Includes loans held-for-sale

Contacts:

David W. Freeman
President & Chief Executive Officer
215-538-5600 x-5619
dfreeman@qnbbank.com

Jeffrey Lehocky
Chief Financial Officer
215-538-5600 x-5716
jlehocky@qnbbank.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more