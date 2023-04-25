Global PCOS Diagnostic Market to 2028: Rising Prevalence of PCOS Among Females of Reproductive Age Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PCOS Diagnostic Market Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Test Type (Pelvic Exam, Blood Test, Transvaginal Ultrasound), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Fertility Clinics, Others), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PCOS diagnostic market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of polycystic ovarian syndrome will support the global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Diagnostic market, as the increased cases of PCOS will elevate the demand for effective diagnostic procedures and medications, thus benefitting the market positively. The growing PCOS occurrence, increased demand for early diagnosis, extended sedentary lifestyle, and obesity among women of reproductive age will help the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnostic market to grow significantly around the globe.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a condition arising due to hormonal imbalance affecting women of childbearing age. It is a symptomatic disorder characterized by irregular or no periods and increased levels of male hormones in the body. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 5 million women of reproductive age in the United States have a polycystic ovarian syndrome. The rise in cases will hence directly offer opportunities for the PCOS diagnostic market to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of PCOS Among Females of Reproductive Age

Globally, PCOS affects over 6% -10% of women of reproductive age. According to the Global Burden of Disease study, in 2017, prevalence, as well as the severity of problems among women of age 15-49 years, accounted for 1.55 million (95% uncertainty intervals) incident cases of PCOS. In the years 2007 and 2017, the highest age-standardized incidences and disease occurrence rates were observed in Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Japan, and Bermuda.

Also, the highest prevalence of PCOS is found to be among women in UAE and is a leading cause of infertility in the country. Similarly, according to a research study performed by Texas Woman's University to record the prevalence of PCOS based on the diagnosis method, it was observed that 28.5% of the PCOS prevalence was indicated for formally diagnosed PCOS respondents, and a larger account of prevalence, i.e., around 40.5% was indicated among those women without a formal diagnosis.

Sedentary Lifestyle and Increasing Cases of Obesity Among the Population

The increasing rate of occurrence of obesity among women has almost doubled, i.e., from 6% -10% around the globe. A study revealed that there is an odd ratio of 2.77 for the development of PCOS among obese women and their non-obese women counterparts. Similarly,

According to ClinicalTrials.Gov results based on a study conducted among women in Spain, it was observed that there were ~28.3% more chances of PCOS in obese women, compared to a 5.5% prevalence of PCOS among healthy-weighted women. A sedentary lifestyle is the most common cause of PCOS and is therefore observed most in the younger generation among the urban population due to increased bad eating habits and inactive lifestyle adaptation such as no physical exercise and excessive stress. This aspect is propelling the PCOS diagnostic market for higher demand across the globe.

Increase in Demand for Early Diagnosis Of PCOS

Since PCOS has been associated with a higher chance of acquiring several illnesses, such as insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart disease, miscarriage or premature birth, depression, anxiety, bleeding from the uterus, etc., therefore, early detection of the condition is highly crucial.

According to a research study published in Environmental Research and Public health journal, PCOS has a very high percentage of individuals who remained undiagnosed when visiting their doctor, which is a number estimated to be as high as 75%. The symptoms linked to excess androgen and abnormalities in periods have a significant negative impact on women's quality of life. Therefore, in order to prevent the problem from getting worse, the patient should consult a doctor about their symptoms and possibly pursue further testing to avoid complications.

Adolescent PCOS is a growing health concern. Thus, early interventions and the encouragement of healthy lifestyles are required to prevent additional morbidities. In accordance with the diagnosis, the doctor may advise the patient to use hormonal birth control pills to reduce the risk of endometrial instances, regulate the period, treat skin acne, and reduce excess body hair.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global PCOS Diagnostic Market, the market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

PCOS Diagnostic Market, By Test Type:

Blood tests

Pelvic exam

Ultrasound (Transvaginal)

PCOS Diagnostic Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Fertility clinics

Others

