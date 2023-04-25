Submit Release
AgileATS Launches Applicant Tracking System To Help With The Onboarding Process

Agile Onboarding, a leading provider of onboarding and HR software, today announced the launch of its Applicant Tracking System (ATS). The ATS is designed to help employers streamline the recruitment process and make finding and hiring the best talent easier.

The Agile Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a comprehensive solution that enables employers to manage their recruitment process from start to finish. It includes job postings, applicant tracking, candidate screening, interview scheduling, and onboarding. The system also gives employers insights into their recruitment process, such as which sources provide the best candidates and which job postings generate the most interest.

The ATS is designed to be easy to use and intuitive, with a modern user interface that makes it easy to navigate. It is also highly customizable, allowing employers to tailor the system to their needs.

"We are excited to launch our Applicant Tracking System," said Agile Onboarding Marketing Manager John Smith. "We believe this system will help employers save time and money by streamlining their recruitment process and helping them find the best talent for their organization."

Agile Onboarding's ATS is available now for employers looking to streamline their recruitment process. For more information, please visit www.agileonboarding.com.

Media Contact
Company Name:

AgileATS


Contact Person:

Scott Keever


Email:Send Email
Phone:

+17039899876


Address:

151 Spring St


City:

Herndon


State:

Virginia


Country:

United States


Website:https://agileonboarding.com

