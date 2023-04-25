Derive VQ Launches VQ Insight to Help Fleet Managers Monitor Emissions Reductions and Fuel Savings

Derive VQ, a leading fleet management solutions company, has launched VQ Insight designed to help commercial fleets monitor emissions reductions & fuel savings.

As we face the growing dangers of climate change, it is imperative that we come together to re-evaluate the current situation and find solutions that protect the Earth for future generations.” — H. John Oechsle

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Derive VQ, a leading fleet management solutions company, has launched its VQ Insight platform, designed to help commercial fleets monitor emissions reductions and fuel savings. The new platform aligns with this year's theme announced by EARTHDAY.ORG, "Invest in Our Planet," which emphasizes the importance of investing in a green economy to create a healthy, prosperous, and equitable future. Derive's VQ technology facilitates green innovation and practices by empowering fleet managers to monitor per-vehicle and aggregate data, assess their progress in achieving carbon reduction targets, and receive recommendations on reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions. This culminates in a safer, more sustainable, and cost-effective operation.

Derive has achieved substantial success in lowering carbon emissions and fuel expenses in 2023 by working together with its clients. The company has saved more than 44.2 million gallons of gasoline, eliminated 84.8 thousand vehicles from the roads, and decreased CO2 emissions by 393,556 metric tons, which is equivalent to cultivating approximately 7 million trees over a decade. To honor this achievement, Derive will plant 5,000 trees throughout the United States on behalf of its clients in celebration of Earth Month.

"Derive is committed to treating every day as Earth Day. As we face the growing dangers of climate change and other global threats, it is imperative that we come together to re-evaluate the current situation and find solutions that protect the Earth for future generations. Collectively, our clients are making a significant impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in America. We are excited to work together to ensure an even greater impact in the years to come," said H. John Oechsle, CEO of Derive.

This launch also serves as a timely and effective way to address the issue of rising fuel costs and serves as a transitional technology to pave the way for the adoption of electric vehicles, particularly as the world celebrates Earth Month.

Derive has been at the forefront of transforming sustainability and safety in fleet

management since 2010, with more than two million software installations. Its scalable fleet

management software platform enables fleet managers to reduce total fuel consumption without compromising vehicle performance.

To learn more about VQ Insight and the Derive VQ Platform, visit DeriveVQ.com.

VQ Insight Explainer Video