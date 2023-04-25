Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County Announces Launch of Almost Home: A New Pathway to Affordable Homeownership

Habitat for Humanity NCC believes everyone deserves a decent place to live.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (HFHNCC) is pleased to announce the launch of Almost Home, a new program to help more low-income individuals become homeowners. Made possible by funding from New Castle County and JPMorgan Chase, Almost Home is one of Habitat’s ways of creatively addressing New Castle County’s affordable housing crisis.

The Almost Home Press Conference will be held on Tuesday, May 2nd at 11 am at 2226 Lamotte Street in Wilmington.

Modeled after the CHN Housing Partners of Cleveland, OH, Almost Home is a rent-to-own pilot that provides an additional path to homeownership for those who need more time to become stable and adequately prepared for homeownership within 2-3 years.

“We process over 400 applications a year from those interested in becoming Habitat Homebuyers. Unfortunately, the vast majority do not qualify because of credit problems,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of HFHNCC. “The Almost Home program will allow us to select applicants close to qualifying and provide them with an affordable lease so they can work on their credit and qualify for our 0% mortgage program. We are grateful to New Castle County and JPMorgan Chase for supporting this innovative way of getting more people into affordable housing.”

“New Castle County has an affordable housing problem, and we’re thrilled to partner with those like Habitat for Humanity who are on the front lines in making sure the hard-working families in Delaware have a place to live in decent and affordable housing,” said County Executive Matt Meyer. “The Almost Home Program will create more access to more families who want to have a home to raise their family and we’re

thankful for groups like JP Morgan Chase who are partnering to support this unique program.”

“At JPMorgan Chase, we are proud to have Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County as a local community partner. Our investment in the Almost Home (rent-to-own pilot program), will add new homes to Wilmington’s affordable housing ecosystem and provide a new pathway to homeownership for cost-burdened families in New Castle County,” said Jason Patton, Managing Director, Head of Community and Business Development, Northeast Division at Chase.

About Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County

Since 1986, Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (HFHNCC) has built over 290 homes and served over 1,000 families. Committed to changing lives and landscapes, HFHNCC provides affordable housing solutions for low-income families. Habitat engages residents in improving their neighborhoods, provides free critical home repairs to preserve existing homeownership, provides interventions so that older adults can age in place, builds affordable housing, and conducts financial literacy and home maintenance education for families in our homeownership program.