Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Center for Devices and Radiological Health Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Office of the Commissioner, Office of Clinical Policy and Programs, Office of Clinical Policy, Office of Good Clinical Practice

Good medical practice and the best interests of the patient require that physicians use legally available drugs, biologics and devices according to their best knowledge and judgement. If physicians use a product for an indication not in the approved labeling, they have the responsibility to be well informed about the product, to base its use on firm scientific rationale and on sound medical evidence, and to maintain records of the product's use and effects. Use of a marketed product in this manner when the intent is the "practice of medicine" does not require the submission of an Investigational New Drug Application (IND), Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) or review by an Institutional Review Board (IRB). However, the institution at which the product will be used may, under its own authority, require IRB review or other institutional oversight.

Investigational Use of Marketed Drugs, Biologics and Medical Devices

The investigational use of approved, marketed products differs from the situation described above. "Investigational use" suggests the use of an approved product in the context of a clinical study protocol [see 21 CFR 312.3(b)]. When the principal intent of the investigational use of a test article is to develop information about the product's safety or efficacy, submission of an IND or IDE may be required. However, according to 21 CFR 312.2(b)(1), the clinical investigation of a marketed drug or biologic does not require submission of an IND if all six of the following conditions are met:

it is not intended to be reported to FDA in support of a new indication for use or to support any other significant change in the labeling for the drug; it is not intended to support a significant change in the advertising for the product; it does not involve a route of administration or dosage level, use in a subject population, or other factor that significantly increases the risks (or decreases the acceptability of the risks) associated with the use of the drug product; it is conducted in compliance with the requirements for IRB review and informed consent [21 CFR parts 56 and 50, respectively]; it is conducted in compliance with the requirements concerning the promotion and sale of drugs [21 CFR 312.7]; and it does not intend to invoke 21 CFR 50.24.

