2024 First Generic Drug Approvals

76 218492 Prucalopride Tablets Novitium Pharma LLC Motegrity Tablets 12/26/2024 For the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation in adults

75 215971 Deutetrabenazine Tablets Aurobindo Pharma Limited Austedo Tablets 12/26/2024 For the treatment in adults of Chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

74 215503 Liraglutide Injection Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc Victoza Injection 12/23/2024 An adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients aged 10 years and older with type 2 diabetes mellitus

73 217227 Tetracaine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, Somerset Therapeutics, LLC Tetracaine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 12/20/2024 For procedures requiring a rapid and short-acting topical ophthalmic anesthetic

72 203540 Raltegravir Tablets USP Hetero Labs Limited, Unit III Isentress Tablets 12/19/2024 Indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adult patients

71 213637 Iobenguane I 123 Injection USP BWXT Medical Ltd AdreView Injection 12/9/2024 Use in the detection of primary or metastatic pheochromocytoma or neuroblastoma as an adjunct to other diagnostic tests

70 214445 Baclofen Oral Solution Rubicon Research Private Limited Ozobax Oral Solution 12/6/2024 For the treatment of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis, particularly for the relief of flexor spasms and concomitant pain, clonus, and muscular rigidity

68 213708 Epinephrine Injection USP Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC Epinephrine Injection USP 11/20/2024 To increase mean arterial blood pressure in adult patients with hypotension associated with septic shock

67 206697 Exenatide Injection USP Amneal EU, Limited Byetta Injection 11/19/2024 As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

66 218538 Chromic Chloride Injection USP Stira Pharmaceuticals LLC Chromic Chloride Injection USP 11/18/2024 For use as a supplement to intravenous solutions given for total parenteral nutrition (TPN).

65 217887 Ciprofloxacin Otic Solution IdentiRx, LLC Cetraxal Otic Solution 11/5/2024 For the treatment of acute otitis externa due to susceptible isolates of Pseudomonas aeruginosa or Staphylococcus aureus

64 217795 Topiramate Oral Solution Alkem Laboratories Limited Eprontia Oral Solution, 10/31/2024 For the treatment of Epilepsy: Initial monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 2 years of age and older.

63 216783 Cyclophosphamide Injection Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC Cyclophosphamide Injection 10/29/2024 For the treatment of Malignant Diseases: malignant lymphomas: Hodgkin's disease, lymphocytic lymphoma, mixed-cell type lymphoma, histiocytic lymphoma, Burkitt's lymphoma; multiple myeloma, leukemias, mycosis fungoides, neuroblastoma, adenocarcinoma of ovary, retinoblastoma, breast carcinoma

62 214934 Minocycline for Injection Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC Minocin for Injection 10/24/2024 The treatment of infections due to susceptible isolates of the designated bacteria.

61 217721 Ephedrine Sulfate Injection Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. Akovaz Injection 10/11/2024 For the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

60 212700 Paclitaxel Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd Abraxane for Injectable Suspension 10/8/2024 Metastatic breast cancer, after failure of combination chemotherapy for metastatic disease or relapse within 6 months of adjuvant chemotherapy

59 215488 Methohexital Sodium for Injection Onesource Specialty Pte. Limited Brevital 10/3/2024 For intravenous induction of anesthesia prior to the use of other general anesthetic agents.

58 216936 Drospirenone Tablets Lupin Limited Slynd 9/30/2024 For use by females of reproductive potential to prevent pregnancy

57 218112 Dexmedetomidine Injection USP Somerset Therapeutics, LLC Dexmedetomidine Injection 9/24/2024 For the sedation of initially intubated and mechanically ventilated patients during treatment in an intensive care setting; for them edation of non-intubated patients prior to and/or during surgical and other procedures

56 215592 Nicardipine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection Cipla Limited Nicardipine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection 9/24/2024 For the short-term treatment of hypertension when oral therapy is not feasible

55 208112 Methylnaltrexone Bromide Injection Actavis LLC Relistor Injection 8/26/2024 For the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; for the treatment of OIC in adults with advanced illness or pain caused by active cancer who require opioid dosage escalation for palliative care

54 214897 Amantadine Extended-Release Capsules Zydus Worldwide DMCC Gocovri Extended-Release Capsules 8/26/2024 For the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications

53 216035 Riluzole Oral Suspension Alkem Laboratories Limited Tiglutik Oral Suspension 8/22/2024 For the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

52 218613 Lofexidine Tablets Indoco Remedies Limited Lucemyra Tablets 8/20/2024 For the mitigation of opioid withdrawal symptoms to facilitate abrupt opioid discontinuation in adults

51 216137 Valbenazine Capsules Zydus Worldwide DMCC Ingrezza Capsules 8/7/2024 For the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia

50 219002 Trametinib Tablets Novugen Oncology Sdn. Bhd. Mekinist Tablets 8/6/2024 For the treatment of patients with melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations; patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with BRAF V600E mutation; patients with locally advanced or metastatic anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC) with BRAF V600E mutation; adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with BRAF V600E mutation; pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with low-grade glioma (LGG) with a BRAF V600E mutation

49 216935 Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension USP Lupin Limited Pred Forte Ophthalmic Suspension 8/2/2024 Reduces the irritation, redness, burning, and swelling of eye inflammation caused by chemicals, heat, radiation, infection, allergy, or foreign bodies in the eye

48 216021 Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection 8/1/2024 For the short-term treatment (7 to 10 days) of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) associated with a history of erosive esophagitis (EE); for the treatment of pathological hypersecretion conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison (ZE) syndrome

47 217542 Baricitinib Tablets Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. Olumiant Tablets 7/22/2024 "the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response to one or more TNF blockers"

46 217075 Tazarotene Cream Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd Tazorac Cream 7/15/2024 Indicated as an adjunctive agent for use in the mitigation (palliation) of facial fine wrinkling, facial mottled hyper- and hypopigmentation, and benign facial lentigines in patients who use comprehensive skin care and sunlight avoidance programs

45 216937 Nimodipine Oral Solution Annora Pharma Private Limited Nymalize Oral Solution 7/9/2024 For the improvement of neurological outcome by reducing the incidence and severity of ischemic deficits in adult patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage

44 215647 L-Glutamine Oral Powder Novitium Pharma LLC Endari Oral Powder 7/8/2024 To reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients 5 years of age and older

43 212785 Indium In-111 Pentetreotide Kit for Injection Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. Octreoscan 7/2/2024 For the scintigraphic localization of primary and metastatic neuroendocrine tumors bearing somatostatin receptors

42 214348 Bupivacaine Liposome Injectable Suspension Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd Exparel Injectable Suspension 7/1/2024 Indicated to produce postsurgical local analgesia via infiltration in adults; regional analgesia via an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block in adults

41 204982 Phentermine and Topiramate Extended-release Capsules Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc. Qsymia Extended-release Capsule 6/25/2024 Indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in certain adult and pediatric patients

40 213688 0.9% Sodium Chloride Irrigation USP Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC Sodium Chloride Injection 6/24/2024 For all general irrigation, washing, rinsing, dilution purposes which permit use of a sterile, non-pyrogenic electrolyte solution

39 209266 Avanafil Tablets Hetero Labs Limited Unit V Stendra Tablets 6/14/2024 For the treatment of erectile dysfunction

38 215570 Palbociclib Tablets Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc Ibrance Tablets 6/2/2024 For the treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy or fulvestrant in patients with disease progression following endocrine therapy

37 217671 Halcinonide Topical Solution USP Encube Ethicals Private Limited Halog Topical Solution 5/29/2024 For the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses

36 216421 Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray Apotex Inc. Astepro Nasal Spray 5/29/2024 Temporarily relieves these symptoms due to hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies

35 213682 Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited Entresto Tablets 5/28/2024 To reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic heart failure; for the treatment of symptomatic heart failure with systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in pediatric patients aged one year and older

34 213676 Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets Laurus Labs Limited Entresto Tablets 5/28/2024 To reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic heart failure; for the treatment of symptomatic heart failure with systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in pediatric patients aged one year and older

33 213605 Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets Crystal Pharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Entresto Tablets 5/28/2024 To reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic heart failure; for the treatment of symptomatic heart failure with systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in pediatric patients aged one year and older

32 216343 Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution Amneal EU, Limited Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution 5/23/2024 For the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma

31 217193 Lanreotide Injection InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Somatuline Depot Injection 5/21/2024 For the long-term treatment of acromegalic patients who have had an inadequate response to or cannot be treated with surgery and/or radiotherapy; for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable, well- or moderately differentiated, locally advanced or metastatic gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors to improve progression-free survival; for the treatment of adults with carcinoid syndrome

30 214053 Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets Apotex Inc. Descovy Tablets 5/17/2024 In combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 35 kg; in combination with other antiretroviral agents other than protease inhibitors that require a CYP3A inhibitor for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in pediatric patients weighing at least 14 kg and less than 35 kg; indicated in at-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)

29 218354 Edaravone Injection Long Grove Pharmaceuticals, LLC Radicava Injection 5/6/2024 For the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

28 216199 Edaravone Injection Gland Pharma Limited Radicava Injection 5/6/2024 For the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

27 215917 Edaravone Injection Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Radicava Injection 5/6/2024 For the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

26 215508 Edaravone Injection Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. Radicava Injection 5/6/2024 For the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

25 217791 Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution USP Somerset Therapeutics, LLC Isopto Atropine Ophthalmic Solution 4/29/2024 Indicated for mydriasis; cycloplegia; penalization of the healthy eye in the treatment of amblyopia

24 216076 Midostaurin Capsules Teva Pharmaceuticals Development, Inc Rydapt Capsules 4/29/2024 For the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are FLT3 mutation-positive; for the treatment of adult patients with aggressive systemic mastocytosis, systemic mastocytosis with associated hematological neoplasm, or mast cell leukemia

23 217813 Deflazacort Oral Suspension Tris Pharma, Inc. Emflaza Oral Suspension 4/25/2024 For the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients 5 years of age and older

22 216160 Estradiol Gel Solaris Pharma Corporation EstroGel Gel 4/22/2024 For the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; for the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause

21 216620 Eltrombopag for Oral Suspension Annora Pharma Private Limited Promacta for Oral Suspension 4/18/2024 For the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult and pediatric patients 1 year and older with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to corticosteroids, immunoglobulins, or splenectomy; for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic hepatitis C to allow the initiation and maintenance of interferon-based therapy; for the treatment of patients with severe aplastic anemia who have had an insufficient response to immunosuppressive therapy

20 203978 Nicardipine Hydrochloride in 0.83% Sodium Chloride Injection InfoRLife SA Cardene Premixed injection 4/17/2024 For the short-term treatment of hypertension when oral therapy is not feasible

19 218034 Doxycycline Capsules Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Oracea Capsules 4/8/2024 For the treatment of only inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adult patients

18 216631 Doxycycline Capsules Lupin, Inc. Oracea Capsules 4/8/2024 For the treatment of only inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adult patients

17 218047 Eribulin Mesylate Injection Gland Pharma Limited Halaven Injection 4/5/2024 For the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer who have previously received at least two chemotherapeutic regimens for the treatment of metastatic disease; unresectable or metastatic liposarcoma who have received a prior anthracycline-containing regimen

16 216064 Valbenazine Capsules Lupin Limited Ingrezza Capsules 4/5/2024 For the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia

15 216795 Metronidazole Vaginal Gel Encube Ethicals Nuvessa Vaginal Gel 3/18/2024 For the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in females 12 years of age and older

14 218232 Finasteride and Tadalafil Capsules Zydus Worldwide DMCC Entadfi Capsules 3/15/2024 To initiate treatment of the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in men with an enlarged prostate for up to 26 weeks

13 216361 Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA Lumify Ophthalmic Solution 2/16/2024 Relieves redness of the eye due to minor eye irritations

12 216103 Nitroglycerin Ointment USP Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA Rectiv Ointment 2/16/2024 For the treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with chronic anal fissure

11 215574 Ospemifene Tablets Hetero Labs Limited Unit V Osphena Tablets 2/13/2024 For the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy, due to menopause; for the treatment of moderate to severe vaginal dryness, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy, due to menopause

10 217123 Deflazacort Tablets Aurobindo Pharma Limited Emflaza Tablets 2/9/2024 For the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients 5 years of age and older

9 216899 Hydromorphone Hydrochloride Injection USP Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. Dilaudid Injection 2/9/2024 For the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternate treatments are inadequate

8 209986 Cobicistat Tablets Mylan Laboratories Limited Tybost Tablets 2/4/2024 For the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and in pediatric patients

7 211239 Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution Lupin Limited BromSite Ophthalmic Solution 2/2/2024 For the treatment of postoperative inflammation and prevention of ocular pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery

6 205904 Dronedarone Tablets USP Lupin Inc. Multaq Tablets 1/31/2024 To reduce the risk of hospitalization for atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients in sinus rhythm with a history of paroxysmal or persistent AF

5 214925 Pimavanserin Capsules MSN Laboratories Private Limited Nuplazid Capsules 1/16/2024 For the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis

4 214502 Pimavanserin Tablets Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. Nuplazid Capsules 1/16/2024 For the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis

3 214493 Pimavanserin Capsules Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. Nuplazid Capsules 1/16/2024 For the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis

2 208443 Fidaxomicin Tablets Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc. Dificid Tablets 1/16/2024 For the treatment of C. difficile-associated diarrhea

1 203640 Nilotinib Capsules Apotex, Inc. Tasigna Capsules 1/5/2024 For the treatment of adult and pediatric patients greater than or equal to 1 year of age with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML) in chronic phase; adult patients with chronic phase (CP) and accelerated phase (AP) Ph+ CML resistant to or intolerant to prior therapy that included imatinib; pediatric patients greater than or equal to 1 year of age with Ph+ CML-CP and CML-AP resistant or intolerant to prior tyrosine-kinase inhibitor therapy

