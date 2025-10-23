2024 First Generic Drug Approvals

|76
|58
|216936
|Drospirenone Tablets, 4 mg
|Lupin Limited
|Slynd (Drospirenone Tablets)
|9/30/2024
|For use by females of reproductive potential to prevent pregnancy
|57
|218112
|
Dexmedetomidine Injection USP,
400 mcg/4 mL (100 mcg/mL) and 1000 mcg/10 mL (100 mcg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials
|Somerset Therapeutics, LLC
|Dexmedetomidine Injection
|9/24/2024
|For the sedation of initially intubated and mechanically ventilated patients during treatment in an intensive care setting; for them edation of non-intubated patients prior to and/or during surgical and other procedures
|56
|215592
|Nicardipine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 20 mg/200 mL (0.1 mg/mL) and 40 mg/200 mL (0.2 mg/mL), Single-Dose Containers
|Cipla Limited
|Nicardipine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection
|9/24/2024
|For the short-term treatment of hypertension when oral therapy is not feasible
|55
|208112
|Methylnaltrexone Bromide Injection, 8 mg/0.4 mL and 12 mg/0.6 mL, Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes
|Actavis LLC
|Relistor (Methylnaltrexone Bromide) Injection
|8/26/2024
|For the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; for the treatment of OIC in adults with advanced illness or pain caused by active cancer who require opioid dosage escalation for palliative care
|54
|214897
|Amantadine Extended-Release Capsules, 68.5 mg
|Zydus Worldwide DMCC
|Gocovri (Amantadine) Extended-Release Capsules
|8/26/2024
|For the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications
|53
|216035
|Riluzole Oral Suspension, 50 mg/10 mL (5 mg/mL)
|Alkem Laboratories Limited
|Tiglutik (Riluzole) Oral Suspension
|8/22/2024
|For the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
|52
|218613
|Lofexidine Tablets, 0.18 mg
|Indoco Remedies Limited
|Lucemyra (Lofexidine) Tablets
|8/20/2024
|For the mitigation of opioid withdrawal symptoms to facilitate abrupt opioid discontinuation in adults
|51
|216137
|Valbenazine Capsules, 40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg
|Zydus Worldwide DMCC
|Ingrezza (Valbenazine) Capsules
|8/7/2024
|For the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia
|50
|219002
|Trametinib Tablets, 0.5 mg and 2 mg
|Novugen Oncology Sdn. Bhd.
|Mekinist (Trametinib) Tablets
|8/6/2024
|For the treatment of patients with melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations; patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with BRAF V600E mutation; patients with locally advanced or metastatic anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC) with BRAF V600E mutation; adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with BRAF V600E mutation; pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with low-grade glioma (LGG) with a BRAF V600E mutation
|49
|216935
|Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1%
|Lupin Limited
|Pred Forte (Prednisolone Acetate) Ophthalmic Suspension
|8/2/2024
|Reduces the irritation, redness, burning, and swelling of eye inflammation caused by chemicals, heat, radiation, infection, allergy, or foreign bodies in the eye
|48
|216021
|Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, 40 mg per Vial (Single-Dose Vial)
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection
|8/1/2024
|For the short-term treatment (7 to 10 days) of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) associated with a history of erosive esophagitis (EE); for the treatment of pathological hypersecretion conditions, including Zollinger-Ellison (ZE) syndrome
|47
|217542
|Baricitinib Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg
|Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.
|Olumiant (Baricitinib) Tablets
|7/22/2024
|"the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response to one or more TNF blockers"
|46
|217075
|Tazarotene Cream, 0.05%
|Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|Tazorac (Tazarotene) Cream
|7/15/2024
|Indicated as an adjunctive agent for use in the mitigation (palliation) of facial fine wrinkling, facial mottled hyper- and hypopigmentation, and benign facial lentigines in patients who use comprehensive skin care and sunlight avoidance programs
|45
|216937
|Nimodipine Oral Solution, 60 mg/20 mL (3 mg/ mL)
|Annora Pharma Private Limited
|Nymalize (Nimodipine) Oral Solution
|7/9/2024
|For the improvement of neurological outcome by reducing the incidence and severity of ischemic deficits in adult patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage
|44
|215647
|L-Glutamine Oral Powder, 5 grams/packet
|Novitium Pharma LLC
|Endari (L-Glutamine) Oral Powder
|7/8/2024
|To reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients 5 years of age and older
|43
|212785
|Indium In-111 Pentetreotide Kit for Injection, 3 mCi/mL
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.
|Octreoscan (Kit for the Preparation of Indium In 111 Pentetreotide)
|7/2/2024
|For the scintigraphic localization of primary and metastatic neuroendocrine tumors bearing somatostatin receptors
|42
|214348
|Bupivacaine Liposome Injectable Suspension, 1.3% (133 mg/10 mL) and 1.3% (266 mg/20 mL) Single-Dose Vials
|Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd
|Exparel (Bupivacaine Liposome) Injectable Suspension
|7/1/2024
|Indicated to produce postsurgical local analgesia via infiltration in adults; regional analgesia via an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block in adults
|41
|204982
|Phentermine and Topiramate Extended-release Capsules, 3.75 mg/23 mg, 7.5 mg/46 mg, 11.25mg /69 mg, 15 mg/92 mg
|Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc.
|Qsymia (Phentermine and Topiramate) Extended-release Capsule
|6/25/2024
|Indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in certain adult and pediatric patients
|40
|213688
|0.9% Sodium Chloride Irrigation USP, 1,000 mL, 2,000 mL, 3,000 mL Single-Dose Containers
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|Sodium Chloride Injection 0.9%
|6/24/2024
|For all general irrigation, washing, rinsing, dilution purposes which permit use of a sterile, non-pyrogenic electrolyte solution
|39
|209266
|Avanafil Tablets, 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg
|Hetero Labs Limited Unit V
|Stendra (Avanafil) Tablets
|6/14/2024
|For the treatment of erectile dysfunction
|38
|215570
|Palbociclib Tablets, 75 mg, 100 mg, 125 mg
|Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|Ibrance (Palbociclib) Tablets
|6/2/2024
|For the treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy or fulvestrant in patients with disease progression following endocrine therapy
|37
|217671
|Halcinonide Topical Solution USP, 0.1%
|Encube Ethicals Private Limited
|Halog (Halcinonide) Topical Solution
|5/29/2024
|For the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses
|36
|216421
|Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15% (205.5 mcg per spray)
|Apotex Inc.
|Astepro (Azelastine Hydrochloride) Nasal Spray OTC
|5/29/2024
|Temporarily relieves these symptoms due to hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies
|35
|213682
|Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets, 24 mg/26 mg, 49 mg/51 mg, and 97 mg/103 mg
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Entresto (Sacubitril and Valsartan ) Tablets
|5/28/2024
|To reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic heart failure; for the treatment of symptomatic heart failure with systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in pediatric patients aged one year and older
|34
|213676
|Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets, 24 mg/26 mg, 49 mg/51 mg, and 97 mg/103 mg
|Laurus Labs Limited
|Entresto (Sacubitril and Valsartan ) Tablets
|5/28/2024
|To reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic heart failure; for the treatment of symptomatic heart failure with systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in pediatric patients aged one year and older
|33
|213605
|Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets, 24 mg/26 mg, 49 mg/51 mg, and 97 mg/103 mg
|Crystal Pharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
|Entresto (Sacubitril and Valsartan) Tablets
|5/28/2024
|To reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic heart failure; for the treatment of symptomatic heart failure with systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in pediatric patients aged one year and older
|32
|216343
|Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution, 0.25% and 0.5%
|Amneal EU, Limited
|Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution
|5/23/2024
|For the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma
|31
|217193
|Lanreotide Injection, 60 mg/0.2 mL, 90 mg/0.3 mL, and 120 mg/0.5 mL, Single-Dose
|InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Somatuline Depot (Lanreotide) Injection
|5/21/2024
|For the long-term treatment of acromegalic patients who have had an inadequate response to or cannot be treated with surgery and/or radiotherapy; for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable, well- or moderately differentiated, locally advanced or metastatic gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors to improve progression-free survival; for the treatment of adults with carcinoid syndrome
|30
|214053
|Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets, 200 mg/25 mg and 120 mg/15 mg
|Apotex Inc.
|Descovy (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide) Tablets
|5/17/2024
|In combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 35 kg; in combination with other antiretroviral agents other than protease inhibitors that require a CYP3A inhibitor for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in pediatric patients weighing at least 14 kg and less than 35 kg; indicated in at-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)
|29
|218354
|Edaravone Injection, 30 mg/100 mL (0.3 mg/mL), Single Dose Bags
|Long Grove Pharmaceuticals, LLC
|Radicava (Edaravone) Injection
|5/6/2024
|For the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|28
|216199
|Edaravone Injection, 30 mg/100 mL (0.3 mg/mL) and 60 mg/100 mL (0.6 mg/mL), Single-Dose Bags
|Gland Pharma Limited
|Radicava (Edaravone) Injection
|5/6/2024
|For the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|27
|215917
|Edaravone Injection, 60 mg/100 mL (0.6 mg/mL), Single-Dose Bag
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|Radicava (Edaravone) Injection
|5/6/2024
|For the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|26
|215508
|Edaravone Injection, 30 mg/100 mL (0.3 mg/mL), Single-Dose Vials
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Radicava (Edaravone) Injection
|5/6/2024
|For the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|25
|217791
|
Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution USP, 1%
|Somerset Therapeutics, LLC
|Isopto Atropine (Atropine Sulfate) Ophthalmic Solution
|4/29/2024
|Indicated for mydriasis; cycloplegia; penalization of the healthy eye in the treatment of amblyopia
|24
|216076
|
Midostaurin Capsules, 25 mg
|Teva Pharmaceuticals Development, Inc
|Rydapt (Midostaurin) Capsules
|4/29/2024
|For the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are FLT3 mutation-positive; for the treatment of adult patients with aggressive systemic mastocytosis, systemic mastocytosis with associated hematological neoplasm, or mast cell leukemia
|23
|217813
|
Deflazacort Oral Suspension, 22.75 mg/mL
|Tris Pharma, Inc.
|Emflaza (Deflazacort) Oral Suspension
|4/25/2024
|For the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients 5 years of age and older
|22
|216160
|
Estradiol Gel, 0.06%
|Solaris Pharma Corporation
|EstroGel (Estradiol) Gel
|4/22/2024
|For the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; for the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause
|21
|216620
|
Eltrombopag for Oral Suspension, 12.5 mg and 25 mg
|Annora Pharma Private Limited
|Promacta (Eltrombopag) for Oral Suspension
|4/18/2024
|For the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult and pediatric patients 1 year and older with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to corticosteroids, immunoglobulins, or splenectomy; for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic hepatitis C to allow the initiation and maintenance of interferon-based therapy; for the treatment of patients with severe aplastic anemia who have had an insufficient response to immunosuppressive therapy
|20
|203978
|
Nicardipine Hydrochloride in 0.83% Sodium Chloride Injection, 40 mg/200 mL (0.2 mg/mL), Single-Dose Containers and Nicardipine Hydrochloride in 0.86% Sodium Chloride Injection, 20 mg/200 mL (0.1 mg/mL), Single-Dose Containers
|InfoRLife SA
|Cardene (Nicardipine Hydrochloride) I.V. Premixed injection
|4/17/2024
|For the short-term treatment of hypertension when oral therapy is not feasible
|19
|218034
|
Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|Oracea (Doxycycline) Capsules
|4/8/2024
|For the treatment of only inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adult patients
|18
|216631
|
Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg
|Lupin, Inc.
|Oracea (Doxycycline) Capsules
|4/8/2024
|For the treatment of only inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adult patients
|17
|218047
|
Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) Single-dose Vial
|Gland Pharma Limited
|Halaven (Eribulin Mesylate) Injection
|4/5/2024
|For the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer who have previously received at least two chemotherapeutic regimens for the treatment of metastatic disease; unresectable or metastatic liposarcoma who have received a prior anthracycline-containing regimen
|16
|216064
|
Valbenazine Capsules, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg
|Lupin Limited
|Ingrezza (Valbenazine) Capsules
|4/5/2024
|For the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia
|15
|216795
|
Metronidazole Vaginal Gel, 1.3%
|Encube Ethicals
|Nuvessa (Metronidazole) Vaginal Gel
|3/18/2024
|For the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in females 12 years of age and older
|14
|218232
|
Finasteride and Tadalafil Capsules, 5 mg/5 mg
|Zydus Worldwide DMCC
|Entadfi (Finasteride and Tadalafil) Capsules
|3/15/2024
|To initiate treatment of the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in men with an enlarged prostate for up to 26 weeks
|13
|216361
|
Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.025% (OTC)
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA
|Lumify (Brimonidine Tartrate) Ophthalmic Solution
|2/16/2024
|Relieves redness of the eye due to minor eye irritations
|12
|216103
|
Nitroglycerin Ointment USP, 0.4%
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA
|Rectiv (Nitroglycerin) Ointment
|2/16/2024
|For the treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with chronic anal fissure
|11
|215574
|
Ospemifene Tablets, 60 mg
|Hetero Labs Limited Unit V
|Osphena (Ospemifene) Tablets
|2/13/2024
|For the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy, due to menopause; for the treatment of moderate to severe vaginal dryness, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy, due to menopause
|10
|217123
|
Deflazacort Tablets, 6 mg, 18 mg, 30 mg, and 36 mg
|Aurobindo Pharma Limited
|Emflaza (Deflazacort) Tablets
|2/9/2024
|For the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients 5 years of age and older
|9
|216899
|
Hydromorphone Hydrochloride Injection USP, 0.2 mg/mL, 0.5 mg/0.5 mL,1 mg/mL, 2 mg/mL Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Dilaudid (Hydromorphone) Hydrochloride Injection
|2/9/2024
|For the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternate treatments are inadequate
|8
|209986
|
Cobicistat Tablets, 150 mg
|Mylan Laboratories Limited
|Tybost (Cobicistat) Tablets
|2/4/2024
|For the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and in pediatric patients
|7
|211239
|
Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.075%
|Lupin Limited
|BromSite (Bromfenac) Ophthalmic Solution
|2/2/2024
|For the treatment of postoperative inflammation and prevention of ocular pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery
|6
|205904
|
Dronedarone Tablets USP, 400 mg
|Lupin Inc.
|Multaq (Dronedarone) Tablets
|1/31/2024
|To reduce the risk of hospitalization for atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients in sinus rhythm with a history of paroxysmal or persistent AF
|5
|214925
|
Pimavanserin Capsules, 34 mg
|MSN Laboratories Private Limited
|Nuplazid (Pimavanserin) Capsules
|1/16/2024
|For the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis
|4
|214502
|
Pimavanserin Tablets, 10 mg
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|Nuplazid (Pimavanserin) Capsules
|1/16/2024
|For the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis
|3
|214493
|
Pimavanserin Capsules, 34 mg
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|Nuplazid (Pimavanserin) Capsules
|1/16/2024
|For the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis
|2
|208443
|
Fidaxomicin Tablets, 200 mg
|Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc.
|Dificid (Fidaxomicin) Tablets
|1/16/2024
|For the treatment of C. difficile-associated diarrhea
|1
|203640
|
Nilotinib Capsules, 50 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg
|Apotex, Inc.
|Tasigna (Nilotinib) Capsules
|1/5/2024
|For the treatment of adult and pediatric patients greater than or equal to 1 year of age with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML) in chronic phase; adult patients with chronic phase (CP) and accelerated phase (AP) Ph+ CML resistant to or intolerant to prior therapy that included imatinib; pediatric patients greater than or equal to 1 year of age with Ph+ CML-CP and CML-AP resistant or intolerant to prior tyrosine-kinase inhibitor therapy
