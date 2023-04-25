454 Bags Launches Full Bioplastic Line to Combat Plastic Waste in Cannabis and Agriculture Industries
454 Bags tackles the plastic waste crisis in cannabis and agriculture, which generate over 300M and 800M pounds of plastic waste annually, respectively.SALINAS, CA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 454 Bags, a post-harvest cannabis supply brand, has announced the launch of its full bioplastic line of cultivation supplies, including vacuum bags, drum liners, tote liners, and cannabis storage bags. The company aims to address the plastic waste crisis in the cannabis and agriculture industries, which generate over 300 million and 800 million pounds of plastic waste annually, respectively.
The CEO of 454 Bags, TJ Howe, who has been in the cannabis industry for over 15 years, stated that he was shocked by the amount of plastic used in the industry and the subsequent discovery of microplastics in finished cannabis products.
When cannabis comes in contact with petroleum based plastics, the thousands of toxic cancer causing phthalates will leach into the cannabis. The company's bioplastic line aims to eliminate the dependence on fossil fuel-based plastics and reduce the risk of microplastics entering the human body.
In January 2023, 454 Bags signed a partnership agreement with Bioplastics International, a leader in progressive bioplastics manufacturing, to perfect bioplastic blends for cannabis and agriculture. The deal grants 454 Bags exclusivity with Bioplastics International for any cannabis-related products.
454 Bags' bioplastic line features products that outperform traditional plastic while containing no fossil fuel carbons, including bioplastic trellis, grow bags, retail packaging, grow trays, and irrigation lines. The company is also developing bioplastic strawberry mulch sheeting to replace the plastic sheets used in strawberry fields, which currently generate hundreds of miles of plastic waste annually.
454 Bags' first bioplastic products, which include vacuum bags, drum liners, tote liners, and cannabis storage bags, were launched on April 15, 2023. The vacuum bags are now patented and are expected to revolutionize the cannabis packaging industry. Additionally, the bioplastic trellis, which is stronger than nylon, is expected to eliminate trellis waste and reduce the costs of special disposal.
COO Faustino Gutierrez Jr. expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "We're not just introducing bioplastic, we're introducing a better alternative to plastic that's good for the planet and good for the industry. We're proud to partner with Bioplastics International to bring these innovative products to market."
454 Bags' bioplastic line is expected to have a significant impact on reducing plastic waste in the cannabis and agriculture industries, while providing customers with a more sustainable and efficient solution.
