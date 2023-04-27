Dental Alloys Market – Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth till 2031

Dental Alloys Market by Alloy Type

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global dental alloys market, attributed to the rise in demand for dental implants in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to dominate the market in 2031 and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The dental industry in India is growing owing to the presence of a large number of dental laboratories and dental institutes, and the growing dental healthcare awareness among people.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Dental Alloys Market by Alloy Type (Gold-based, Palladium-based, Silver-based, Cobalt-based, Nickel-based, Others), by Application (Dental Restoration, Dental Implants, Partial Dentures and Bridgework, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Growth in demand for dental implants, rise in geriatric population, and application in the production of denture bases and partial denture structures drive the growth of the global dental alloys market. However, some basic alloys used in dentistry application have high hardness property, thus making them difficult for formulation and finishing of prosthetic parts and restorative materials. In addition, other factors such as porcelain pigmentation and low corrosion resistance make them difficult to cast dental prosthesis.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Dental alloys market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report, the global dental alloys industry generated $1.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $3.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Alba Dent Inc., Argen Corporation, Aurident Inc., 88Dent, Dentsply Sirona, Heraeus Holding, Ivoclar Vivadent, Jensen Dental, Kennametal Inc., Kerr Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, Kuraray Europe GmbH, Sterngold Dental LLC, Success Dental Co., and Yamamoto Precious Metal Co. Ltd. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The dental implants segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global dental alloys market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. Growing demand for dental implants is anticipated to drive the demand for dental alloys intended to be used for dental implant application.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the Dental alloys market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The gold-based alloy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global dental alloys market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Gold metal is flexible and ductile thus making it easy to be molded into different shapes in order to be used in dental applications such as dental crowns, bridges and inlays. However, the nickel-based alloy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.05% from 2022 to 2031.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

