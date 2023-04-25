Bluesky and Ecopia Partner to Create First 3D Map of Ireland

Leicestershire, UK, 25 April, 2023 - Bluesky International and Ecopia AI (Ecopia) have announced a partnership to develop the first ever 3D land cover map of Ireland. Generated using Bluesky’s 12.5 and 25 cm resolution aerial imagery and Ecopia’s AI-based mapping systems, this comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date map of Ireland will enable the public sector and private organisations alike to make more informed geospatial decisions for mission-critical applications.

Through this new partnership, Bluesky and Ecopia will deliver map data with unprecedented detail, empowering organizations with a source of truth for land cover throughout Ireland. The resulting 3D land cover map includes high-precision vector layers for features that include everything from buildings, roads, sidewalks and bridges, to parks, car parks, sports grounds, forests and lakes.

Together, Bluesky and Ecopia will update this data annually to ensure the map stays up-to-date with a rapidly changing world. This fresh and accurate map data will inform decision-making across industries, spanning use cases including urban planning, stormwater management, telecommunications network expansion, and more.

“At Bluesky, innovation is at the heart of everything we do and this partnership with Ecopia, a leader in AI-based mapping, will enable us to help our clients derive additional value from our high-resolution aerial imagery in a new and exciting way,” said Rachel Tidmarsh, Chief Executive Officer at Bluesky. “Ecopia’s AI algorithms generate accurate and detailed mapping and this partnership will enable us to drive innovation that meets the rising demand for this high quality geospatial information.”

“Ecopia is excited to partner with Bluesky to bring our 3D mapping capabilities to Ireland,” said Abigail Coholic, Senior Director of Partnerships at Ecopia. “The nationwide 3D map of Ireland is a great example of how geospatial companies can work together to provide critical insights to both the public and private sectors, and we are proud to work with longtime market leader Bluesky to deliver this unprecedented level of detail to our customers.”

About Bluesky

Bluesky International is the leading aerial survey and geographic data company in the UK producing and maintaining seamless digital aerial photography and height data on a national scale in both Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland. Bluesky also undertakes bespoke surveys, including LiDAR, for a range of public and private sector clients.

Bluesky International operates a range of aircraft and sensors including three Ultracam Eagle Mark 3s, two CityMappers which allows the simultaneous collection of vertical and oblique imagery as well as LiDAR data, and a Galaxy LiDAR which is mounted with a thermal sensor and survey grade camera. These systems put Bluesky International in the enviable position of being able to provide customers with unique and cost-effective geospatial solutions.

As well as being an established and respected aerial survey company Bluesky International is also highly innovative and continually strives to develop new products and services by embracing new technology and methods. This has resulted in the development of some unique products such as the National Tree Map (NTM).

These datasets underpin long term contracts with local and central governments and many major blue-chip companies from a range of market sectors including financial services, utilities, telecoms, web portals, construction and environment. Bluesky International has offices in the UK, US, Republic of Ireland and a dedicated production centre in India.

https://www.bluesky-world.com/

About Ecopia AI

Ecopia is creating a digital twin of the Earth using artificial intelligence to convert high-resolution imagery into high-definition (HD) vector maps. These maps form a digital representation of reality and are embedded into decision-making applications, offering unique insight at scale. Ecopia’s HD vector maps are leveraged for hundreds of commercial and government applications across over 100 countries around the world