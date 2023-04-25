New York Festivals Advertising Awards Announces NYC Executive Jury
NYF Taps 20 World-Class Innovators Based in NYC to Judge; Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & Executive Creative Director for Mischief USA is Jury PresidentNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards announced the 2023 NYC Executive Jury of prominent creative leaders recruited to judge entries submitted into the New York Festivals Advertising Awards.
Together these creative industry innovators and thought leaders will join together in live face-to-face Executive Jury sessions. The 2023 NYC Executive Jury is populated with a wide spectrum of award-winning and internationally recognized executives who are known within the industry for their exceptional cutting edge work. The strategically assembled panel includes a diverse range of creative talent emanating from best-in-class creative agencies.
Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & Executive Creative Director will be at the helm as NYC Executive Jury President. Bianca served on the first NYC Live Executive Jury in 2022 and this year brings her creative expertise and leadership to the 2023 Executive Jury panel. Her culture-creating work and years of industry experience are the perfect combination to foster an atmosphere of collaboration and thoughtful, deliberate discussions during the judging sessions.
“I am honored to work in person with this incredibly talented group of world-class creative leaders,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festival Advertising competitions. “Their exceptional reputations for crafting innovative creative combined with their global perspective honed working on prestigious national and global brands guarantee that this year’s entries will be judged with both respect and thoughtful attention.”
2023 New York Festivals NYC Executive Jury
Executive Jury President: Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & Executive Creative Director, Mischief
• Stevie Archer, Executive Creative Director, SS+K
• Chantelle Brinkley, Managing Director, Zerotrillion
• Tyler DeAngelo, Chief Creative Officer, StrawberryFrog
• Cedric Devitt, Chief Creative Officer, Big Spaceship
• Kwame Taylor-Hayford, Creative Executive |Co-Founder, Kin
• David Horowitz, Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Mekanism
• Harsh Kapadia, EVP, Chief Creative Officer, MRM
• Camilo La Cruz, Chief Innovation Officer, sparks & honey
• Rob Lambrechts, Chief Creative Officer, Pereira & O’Dell
• JoRoan Lazaro, Executive Creative Director, Jam3
• Suzanne Levesque, Creative, thjnk AG
• Laura Maness, Global Chief Executive Officer, Grey Group
• Heather McTavish, Executive Creative Director, Americas, Virtue
• Cristina Reina, Executive Creative Director/Head of Art, McCann
• Ciro Sarmiento, Former Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi New York
• Gabrielle Shirden, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, The Kitchen Table
• Marc Sobier, Executive Creative Director, Verizon
• Ish Traoré, Creative, Wieden + Kennedy
• Jason Xenopoulos, Global Chief Creative Officer, WPP on Ford, and Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, North America, VMLY&R
The 2023 NYC Executive Jury sessions will take place on June 14th, 15th, and 16th at New York City’s Crosby Hotel state-of-the-art screening room.
New York Festivals Advertising Awards receives entries from more than 80 countries. Entries are judged by more than 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury from 60 countries world-wide, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
Stay tuned for more New York Festivals Advertising Awards jury announcements.
The official deadline to enter is April 28, 2023. For information about the 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards categories, rules and regulations or to enter, visit https://home.nyfadvertising.com/.
