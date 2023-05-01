Hackney Publications Recognizes Rifkin Weiner Livingston as a Leader in the Sports Law Field in Its ‘100 Law Firms’ List
Managing Partner Alan M. Rifkin is chair of the firm’s Sports Law, Gaming and Facilities Practice Group.
Firms like RWL stand out in the field, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified Rifkin Weiner Livingston LLC as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the sports law field in its third annual roster of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”
The firm was also recognized for several specialty areas in which the firm’s practice excels.
The portal serves as a resource for those in the sports industry who need counsel with experience in sports law. Hackney Publications relies on readers, professors, and other industry experts in creating the list.
RWL’s Sports Law, Gaming and Facilities practice group is led by the firm’s Managing Partner, Alan M. Rifkin. Alan is a well-recognized sports law, commercial and business attorney who has represented many national and international corporations and institutions for over three decades. He is nationally recognized for his experience in sports, media rights and gaming law; as such, he has often been asked to educate his peers on the evolving legal issues in this field and is also an Adjunct Professor in “Sports and the Law” at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law.
RWL has provided services and counsel to the Maryland Jockey Club, the Preakness® Stakes, Ripken Baseball, Tufton Professional Baseball, Baltimore Orioles and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network® in the areas of:
• Professional sports association governance law
• Media rights
• Sports broadcasting networks
• Sports facilities
• Sports-related transactions
• ADA accessibility
• Facilities security law
• Sports entity financing
• Trademark and copyright protection
“Firms like Rifkin Weiner Livingston stand out in the field, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.
Notable representations include:
• Led a negotiating team for the Maryland Jockey Club, The Stronach Group and the Preakness Stakes® for a multi-million public/private partnership for the rebuilding of Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park
• Represented the Baltimore Orioles in negotiations with Major League Baseball concerning compensation for the Orioles in connection with the relocation of the Washington Nationals to Washington, D.C., including the formation and development of the Mid-Atlantic Sport Network
• Represented the Baltimore Orioles in a pay television rights and contract dispute with Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic
• Negotiated the Baltimore Orioles’ spring training facilities lease with Sarasota County, Florida
• Advised and represented Governor of Maryland and administration (before Maryland General Assembly and agencies) with respect to approval and funding for Oriole Park at Camden Yards
• Represents the Maryland Jockey Club, owners of the Preakness® Stakes and Pimlico Racecourse in a wide variety of commercial, regulatory and litigation matters
Holt Hackney, the founder and publisher of Hackney Publications, echoed those sentiments, noting that the firm has achieved this designation in all three years that Hackney has published the list.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
