Appluent Unveils FilePulse 360 and Learning Xperience to Celebrate 10 Years, Wins Conga Partner Impact Award!

PHOENIXVILLE, PA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Appluent Business Solutions™, a leading provider of innovative cloud technology solutions, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary by launching two new products, FilePulse 360, and the Learning Xperience. In addition, the company was honored with the Conga® Partner Impact Award at Conga Connect, a recognition of its outstanding partnership contribution to the Conga ecosystem.

FilePulse 360™ is an innovative application on the Salesforce® Appexchange designed to keep users aware of essential Files added to Salesforce® records. With FilePulse 360™, end users receive notifications via email, chatter, or a dedicated task whenever a new file or new file version has been added to a record; they’ve opted into receiving updates.

In addition, the Learning Xperience is an innovative learning management system developed and curated by the Appluent team that empowers their customer’s end users with the tools to adopt the technology. With Learning Xperience, customers can create customized training programs and assessments tailored to each employee's unique needs, preferences, and learning style.

"We are thrilled to launch FilePulse 360 and the Learning Xperience as part of our 10th-anniversary celebration," said Greg Brown, CEO of Appluent Business Solutions. "These products embody our commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, and we are confident that they will help our clients achieve their business goals more effectively and efficiently."

In addition to launching these two new products, Appluent Business Solutions was honored with the Conga Partner Impact Award at Conga Connect in Orlando, Florida. This annual event brings together leaders, innovators, customers, and partners in the digital transformation space. The award recognizes the company's outstanding contributions to the Conga ecosystem, including its profound domain ability, technical excellence, and commitment to customer success.

"We are delighted to receive the Conga Partner Impact Award, which is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional solutions and services to our clients," said Greg. "We are grateful for our partnership with Conga, and we look forward to continuing to work together to help businesses thrive in the digital age, specifically with the Conga Revenue Cloud."

About Appluent Business Solutions
Appluent Business Solutions is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions such as Conga ® and Salesforce ® that help businesses of all sizes achieve their goals more effectively and efficiently. With a deep understanding of business processes, technology, and human behavior, the company delivers customized solutions that optimize performance, enhance productivity, and drive growth. Appluent Business Solutions is headquartered in Phoenixville, PA, and serves clients across the globe.

60 Seconds with FilePulse

