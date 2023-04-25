Filters and Components Market Size to Surpass USD 5,4119.46 Million with Growing CAGR of 18.00% by 2030, Trends, Share, Growth and Competitive Landscape

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of Filters and Components Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Filters and Components market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, the latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market, and other valuable insights across different market segments. The findings listed by research analysts in the Filters and Components Market research report are authenticated and affirmed. This report covers various critical topics such as market overview, the global economic impact on the industry, global market competition by manufacturers, global production, revenue (value) by region, global supply, consumption, export, import by regions, price trend by type, global market analysis by application, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers, marketing strategy analysis, market effect factors analysis, and market forecast. The analytical approach used in this first-class report provides readers with a detailed understanding of the subtle nuances that affect the market dynamics.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the filters and components market is expected to reach USD 5,4119.46 million by 2030, which was USD 14,397.84 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 18.00% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Filters and components are important building blocks of any electronic and communication systems that change the amplitude or phase characteristics of the signal concerning the frequency. The filter is a linear circuit that aids in eliminating unwanted components sucxh as distortion, noise, and interference from the input signal. Ideally, filter changes the relative amplitudes of the numerous frequency components and phase characteristics on the signal frequency.

In the last few years, the demand for filters and components increased significantly and is expected to increase further during the forecast period. Increasing demand for faster and more advanced telecommunication network services is a major factor that positively influences the market growth during the forecast. It has been witnessed that cellular technology is expected to be the fastest-growing connectivity technology during the forecast period because it offers improved connectivity for electronic devices and aids in increasing connectivity with speed.

Opportunities

Growing demand for filters and components in automation production

The growing automotive production, mainly in countries such as South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan, will likely create lucrative opportunities to grow the filters and components market. Furthermore, stringent rules and regulations for the reduction of automotive pollution levels by authorities, such as the Department of Energy and the U.S. EPA, are expected to increase the usage of filters and components, thus increasing the growth of the market.

Surging product launches by major players in the market

Increasing product launches by key players in the filters and components x` will likely create lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, Anatech Electronics, Inc. Company launched a new 2050 / 2250 Mhz ceramic duplexer filter product 537-563 MHZ/ 2432-2480 Mhz duplexer, 62.5 MHZ IF saw filter for the market. The company strengthened its product portfolio for consumers.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Cobham Limited Company launched a new RF filter portfolio with high performance appropriate for surface mount packaging, high power handling, and other applications. It maintains frequency ranges up to 50 gigahertz for the operations. The company strengthened its offering of filter solutions for the global market.

In 2020, SPK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. provided dielectric filters with metal cavity filters which were highly used in 4G and 3G applications. However, introducing more innovative 5G technology dielectric filters will be a better replacement. The 5G filters provide miniaturized compact-size filters with low insertion loss. This new upgradation for advanced technologies augmented the growth of the company.

Some of the major players operating in the filters and components market are:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Microsemi Corporation (U.S.)

Anatech Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

Crystek Corporation (U.S.)

CTS Corporation (U.S.)





Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

RFM Integrated Device, Inc. (U.S.)

Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd. (Japan)

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)

SPK ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (Taiwan)

SUNTSU ELECTRONICS, INC. (U.S.)

TDK Electronics AG (Japan)

Filters and Components Market Drivers

Increasing demand for surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters

Growing demand for surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters is expected to drive the growth of the filters and components market during the forecast period. Surface acoustic wave filters accounted for the major market share because the telecom industry uses these filters and components widely. Furthermore, the availability of medium frequency coverage and flexible mounting increases the demand for surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, eventually boosting market growth.

Growing usage of RF bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters in military systems

RF bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters provide superior performance for mission-critical applications, including diplexers, duplexers, RF delay filters, bandpass filters, and many other products for the military systems market. RF product solutions are manufactured and designed to be ruggedized and lightweight for the toughest military environments. Therefore, the growing usage of RF bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filters in military systems will likely drive market growth.

Restraints/ Challenges

The issue associated with the production of small-sized filters

Several issues are associated with the design and manufacture of small-sized filters, which will likely hamper the market growth during the forecast period. The smaller components need small sized filter design. Therefore, designing small-size filters is a very tough task that becomes a major challenge for the targeted filters and components market players.

High cost associated with ceramic filter

The high initial cost of ceramic filters will likely impede the growth of the filters and components market. The product's high cost is due to the high manufacturing cost of the raw material, such as ceramic, which is a high-energy-intensive procedure that operates at very high temperatures. This factor will likely restrain the demand for the filters and components product.

Filters and Components Market Segmentations:

Product Type

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters

RF Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Filters

Frequency

Connectivity Technology

End Use

Satellite Navigation and Communications

Industrial and Military Application

Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Filters and Components Market Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the filters and components market report U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is anticipated to dominate the filters and components market because of using advanced and innovative technologies and being a high disposable income region. Furthermore, the U.S. holds the largest market share for RF surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters because of the increasing adoption of electronic devices and smartphones, which will further boost the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 because of the increasing demand for wireless connectivity networks to attain fast speed for businesses and homes in this region. Moreover, rising industrial automation and the need for faster internet services to adopt advanced and innovative technology will further increase the market growth in this region.

Table of Content

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Filters and Components Market , By Product Type Global Filters and Components Market, By Frequency Global Filters and Components Market, By Connectivity Technology Global Filters and Components Market, By End Use Global Filters and Components Market, By Application Global Filters and Components Market, By Region Global Filters and Components Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

