Dentulu and DSG Partner to Deliver Digital Business Information Services To Dental Professionals
DSG, a provider of digital marketing services and technology, is proud to partner with Dentulu to deliver solutions for dental practices and professionals.
We are very pleased to be able to offer Dentists... access to DSG, a pioneer in the space of online Digital business information helping drive more patients to our Dentulu dental network,”MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentulu, the leading Teledentistry network and two-time Cellerant “Best of Class technology” winner has partnered with DSG, an innovator in Digital Business Information Services to offer a wide range of turn-key digital marketing services to Dentists on the Dentulu ecosystem.
— Dr. Arash Hakhamian, co-founder and CEO of Dentulu
Dentulu’s ecosystem continues to add key partnerships and integrations with leading vendors within the dental industry to its all-in-one ecosystem as it continues to help professionals get back to doing what they do best, providing dental care. The dental industry continues to battle severe fragmentation making it extremely difficult for dentists to find everything they are looking for in one place. Dentists are forced to train staff on multiple different software solutions that don’t communicate with one another. Vendors also find it difficult to bring their services to market and capture dentists attention. Dentulu’s mission is to help connect vendors and providers together in an integrated ecosystem where Dentulu’s advisory board of dentists vets incoming companies and approves their incorporation and integration into the marketplace.
Patient acquisition and marketing continues to be a pain point for many dental offices and Dentulu has partnered with DSG to provide its members curated, best of class advertising solutions.
DSG originated the term Digital Business Information (DBI) which is defined as the combination of all non-proprietary online information and data, related to a specific business or location. This includes data points such as business name, address, phone number, url, hours of operation, languages spoken, services offered, payment options, photos, videos and much more. This data provides the building blocks used by hundreds of digital platforms to create online profiles across the vast digital ecosystem of the world wide web. Statistics show that for most companies consumers initially engage with a business on sites other than the company website. For this reason, it has become more important than ever to maintain the accuracy of a practice’s Digital Business Information in order to maximize its chances of being found in search results and ultimately acquire new patients.
Through this partnership, DSG will offer Dentulu members both DBI management services as well as curated paid advertising solutions. Dentulu members can choose from a suite of services designed specifically to aid practitioners and practice managers in boosting online visibility and improving patient relations.
Services offered include exclusive, hands-on Online Listing Management, Google Business Profile Claiming & Optimization, Google Cost per Click advertising campaigns, Yelp Profile Development & Cost per Click Campaigns, and Competitive Intelligence reporting. These programs are easily accessible by members on the Dentulu website and within the Dentulu application. In addition, Dentulu members will enjoy special introductory discounts and exclusive pricing based on DSG’s standing in the digital marketing landscape.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer Dentists and Dental office owners access to DSG, a pioneer in the space of online Digital business information helping drive more patients to our Dentulu dental network,” Said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, co-founder and CEO of Dentulu. “As a multi-practice owner, I know the value effective dental marketing and online reputation companies can have on patient acquisition and the impact it makes on practice growth. I am proud to have DSG partner with Dentulu and provide its full range of services to our members allowing them to grow and thrive despite the challenging landscape many offices are facing.
“We are incredibly excited to be working with Dentulu” said Mike Gaydos, VP Sales for DSG. “DSG has extensive experience managing the online presence of healthcare professionals. Our expertise allows practitioners to promote specialty care and gain a leg up on the competition. Also, healthcare professionals and practices often have unique issues with claiming and ownership of online profiles. Our deep experience in this area allows us to quickly troubleshoot and allow practices to focus on what they do best, provide excellent patient care.
The two companies expect to launch their partnership in April of 2023.
Contact Information:
Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO
arash@dentulu.com
(888) 290-9300
Michael Gaydos
Directory Systems Group
+1 610-640-1454
digital@dsgssi.com