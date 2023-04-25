Ceramic Hybrid EMQ Bearings are in stock and ready to be shipped

New inventory of Ceramic Hybrid EMQ Bearings in stock and ready to ship.

Boca Bearings continues to be the industry leader in ceramic bearing technology with the recently expanded line of Electric Motor Quality (EMQ) bearings. EMQ bearings are stronger, more durable, and longer lasting. Electric motor bearings support the motor's spinning shaft during operation, absorbing large radial forces and enabling surfaces to remain in contact while moving at high speed. Electric motor bearings allow these motors to rotate smoothly, quietly, and efficiently, all while addressing certain key needs like high load capacity, long life spans, and low running noise. The Boca Bearings Company has EMQ Bearings in stock and ready to ship.

Electric Motor Quality (EMQ) bearings have extremely low noise levels so they can be used in electric motors or other noise-critical applications. The elements that result in bearing noise are surface finish, ball grade, ring roundness, cage design, cage quality, and absolute manufacturing repeatability. EMQ bearings are available in 3 different noise levels ZV2 (low noise), ZV3 (very low noise), and ZV4 (extra low noise.) Typically EMQ bearings are supplied in chrome steel 52100 with standard or C3 radial play and they can handle heavy radial loads with moderate axial loads.

Ceramic hybrid ball bearings use Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) ceramic balls and steel races. Ceramic balls weigh up to 40% less than steel balls, depending on their size. This reduces centrifugal loading and skidding, so hybrid ceramic bearings can operate up to 50% faster than conventional bearings. This means that the outer race groove exerts less force inward against the ball as the bearing spins. This reduction in force reduces friction and rolling resistance. The lighter ball allows the bearing to spin faster and uses less energy to maintain its speed.

The Boca Bearings Company offers a full line of deep groove, Electric Motor Quality (EMQ) bearings. Electric Motor (EMQ) bearings are designed and Noise Tested (NT) to a noise quality standard. All EMQ Bearings are available in C3 Fit (with limited sizes available in C4 fit). Additionally, Boca Bearings now stock 8MM (Millimeter) to 100MM Bores in the 6000, 6200, 6300, 6800, and 6900 series. The company also offers Standard and specialty Metric/Inch bore sizes in 1/2", 13MM, 16MM, 5/8", 3/4", and 1".

The Boca Bearings Company offers three versions to choose from, Metal Shields (ZZ) for higher-speed applications, Contact Rubber Seals (VV) for dirty environments or where moisture may be present, and FKM Seals (2VS Viton) for high-temperature applications/environments. Please note the company also offers larger size EMQ Bearings from 65MM Bore to 100MM in their Standard Ceramic Hybrid Series.

Allen Baum the founder of Boca Bearings stated that "Ceramic Hybrid EMQ bearings have many benefits including Lighter, faster, higher operating temperatures, and longer life than traditional steel bearings."

The Boca Bearing Company stocks a full range of ceramic balls, ceramic hybrid bearings, and full ceramic bearings.

With over 8000 different bearings and well over 10 million bearings in stock, The Boca Bearing Company offers the largest stock of replacement bearings for all industrial, medical, and specialty applications. Boca Bearings has consistently led the industry in bringing advanced ceramic technologies to market. The Boca Bearing Company is one of the most trusted names in ceramic bearing technology.

