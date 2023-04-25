Specialty Pharma Expert Adopts Name of Global Parent to Reflect Breadth of Offer That Brings a Rare and Special Perspective to the Market

Global healthcare and business consulting services provider, Terebellum, has chosen to adopt the name of its global parent, AscellaHealth, to reflect the scale of its operations and breadth of expertise.

The business specialises in providing end-to-end solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers and other industry stakeholders to streamline product commercialisation, improve medication access, reduce costs and enhance patient outcomes for specialty and rare disease patients.

Based in Dublin, Ireland and Manchester, UK, former Terebellum provides pre-commercialisation and market access support, supply chain logistics, distribution and fulfilment and unique pharmaceutical financial services to UK and European pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare organisations.

Adopting the brand name of its parent company, AscellaHealth, will enable the specialty pharma expert to demonstrate its full range of expertise, international insight and distinctiveness of offer. Upon Terebellum's transition to the AscellaHealth brand identity in its market-facing activities, the company will continue to maintain current business operations, client relationships and dedication to patient-centric care.

Craig Caceci, Managing Director at AscellaHealth EU/UK, said: "It's our strong belief that to optimise outcomes in specialty healthcare a specialised approach is needed, due to the specific challenges associated with rare conditions.

"The AscellaHealth name provides an opportunity to highlight how we are perfectly positioned to offer uniquely tailored solutions across the globe to ensure streamlined medication access and the best possible treatment journey for rare and orphan disease patients."

In a recent customer survey carried out by AscellaHealth, 100 percent of respondents agreed that the organisation presents unique value in the market and is uniquely qualified to address their needs.

Craig adds: "Supporting patients, life science manufacturers, payers and providers, we bring expertise and care to every requirement to develop and implement novel approaches that ensure patients with rare diseases can get the treatment they need, when they need it most.

"Our new brand tagline, ‘a rare and special perspective', captures our dedication to applying knowledge and expertise to improve health outcomes of rare disease and specialty patients, perfectly."

AscellaHealth, co-founded by Dea Belazi, President & CEO and Bill Oldham, Chairman & CFO in 2013, employs nearly 200 employees worldwide to provide integrated end-to-end solutions that span the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle and beyond, supporting all segments of the specialty pharma industry.

Former Terebellum joins US-based pharmacy distribution and patient-management organisation, Optime Care, in adopting the name of parent AscellaHealth, to form one globally-recognised brand for specialty pharma expertise.

-ends-

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth, a global Healthcare & Specialty Pharmacy solutions organisation, serving patients, life sciences manufacturers, payers, and providers, offers a comprehensive portfolio of uniquely tailored, tech-enabled services supporting complex, chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or cell and gene therapies. A recipient of numerous industry awards for innovation, and a NASP Strategic Channel Partner of the Year award winner, AscellaHealth's best-in-class, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for novel programs and services to support the launch of specialty medications and proactively address multiple challenges, optimise clinical health outcomes, and improve quality of life for this patient population. AscellaHealth brings a rare and special perspective to all stakeholders. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

