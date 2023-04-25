Second Front Systems and Snowflake Announce Partnership

Snowflake and Second Front partner to deliver data cloud on classified networks

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems, a public-benefit software company focused on accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to government, is collaborating with Snowflake to offer a comprehensive DevSecOps capability to organizations serving the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community markets.

"Second Front™ is proud to be partnering with Snowflake, the leader in the data cloud industry. This collaboration expands the impact of both company's solutions and positions us to jointly enable secure, streamlined delivery of innovative technology to the DoD, Intelligence Community, and beyond," said Tyler Sweatt , Chief Revenue Officer of Second Front. "By combining components of Data Cloud and the Game Warden® platform, SaaS companies can leverage a best-in-breed offering that positions them for both initial adoption and long-term success with the federal government."

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies.

"Snowflake is excited to be collaborating with our partner and mission-driven innovator, Second Front. Our combined technologies create a unique solution that better serves the federal government by reducing friction around access to and adoption of cutting-edge technologies," said Winston Chang, Snowflake's Global Public Sector CTO. "Working directly with Second Front on this DevSecOps initiative positions Snowflake to continue enabling data as a strategic asset in a variety of relevant national defense workloads."

Second Front will continue to expand its partnerships with other defense innovation enablers like Snowflake, AWS , and Carahsoft in order to provide our commercial customers the best available solutions for delivery to the DoD and Intelligence Community market.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 573 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com .

