Crossword Cybersecurity Plc Launches New Supply Chain Cyber Solution to Improve Resilience Against Third Party Risk
An end-to-end suite of cyber and regulatory expertise, managed services and software solutions that revolutionises cyber risk management in the supply chain.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), has today announced the launch of its Supply Chain Cyber solution, comprised of an end-to-end suite of cyber and regulatory expertise, managed services and software solutions designed to manage third party risk with a “cybersecurity and regulatory led” approach.
The new approach empowers customers to rapidly and radically improve their cyber resilience against third party incidents and breaches through a robust and cohesive methodology. This innovative approach will be fundamental in helping companies understand and mitigate the ever-growing risks to their business from supply chain attacks.
In today’s environment of tightening regulation, coupled with a bewildering array of frameworks and guidance, Crossword Cybersecurity’s Supply Chain Cyber provides a clear route for customers to identify the right requirements for their business – cutting through the complexity and reducing cyber risk. The solution is the latest release from Crossword’s established consultancy practice, which combines a wealth of practical experience helping clients to meet their cybersecurity needs.
Supply Chain Cyber Resilience at Pace
Time is of the essence when building supply chain resilience, but knowing where to start can often be the biggest hurdle when supply chains are large or complex. To overcome this challenge Crossword has developed a ground-breaking Supply Chain Cyber Standard Operating Model (SCC SOM) based on best practices, which provides a complete toolkit to reduce and manage cybersecurity risk. The solution is scalable and simple to use, comprising controls, methodology, tooling, and fits any industry.
The modular approach helps organisations understand where to start, pinpoint at-risk suppliers and focus resource where needed, while reducing the burden on both internally and on third parties contributing to the process. Crossword’s Supply Chain Cyber practice is fully underpinned by our Rizikon Assurance platform, enabling customers to automate third-party risk management with secure online assessments, 360 degree risk scorecards, and intelligent BI reporting.
The SCC SOM consists of six modular areas, each customised to the needs of the client, and supported by a wealth of expertise in cybersecurity, supply chain, IT, governance, risk and compliance, to accelerate the supplier risk management lifecycle and make it more streamlined:
● Strategy & Appetite – A benchmarking and maturity assessment, which leads to strategic alignment with business objectives and sets the target operating model.
● Framework – Helps the organisation adopt the tools needed to manage Supply Chain Cyber risk and right-size the framework for the organisation against industry best-practice and regulations.
● Processes – Gaining visibility of supply chain risk via discovery, inventory build, and a multidisciplinary risk-based approach to assurance and remediation.
● People & Culture – Supports the building of responsive relationships with suppliers, leadership support and employee engagement with new processes.
● Governance & Reporting – Working with clients to develop effective oversight with real-time insights and driving continuous improvement of processes and risk profiles.
● Tooling – Cost and information confidence, automated workflows and intelligent BI.
Laura Greenwood, Head of Crossword’s Supply Chain Cyber Practice, said: “Managing cyber risk in the extended supply chain has long been viewed as an intractable problem. An organisation can have the best cyber defences available yet still be vulnerable to an attack via a critical supplier. Challenges around visibility, the growing number of cyber attacks and increasing regulation have highlighted the need for a simple, cost-effective way to manage the risk.
“The launch of Crossword’s Supply Chain Cyber practice sees the culmination of years of experience, talent and innovation and offers all organisations a proven and unique way to rapidly assess and address the cyber risk in their supply chain, while ensuring regulatory compliance.”
You can learn more about Supply Chain Cyber by https://www.crosswordcybersecurity.com/supply-chain-cyber
About Crossword Cybersecurity plc
Crossword offers a range of cyber security solutions to help companies understand and reduce cyber security risk. We do this through a combination of people and technology, in the form of SaaS and software products, consulting, and managed services. Crossword’s areas of emphasis are cyber security strategy and risk, supply chain cyber, threat detection and response, and digital identity and the aim is to build up a portfolio of cyber security products and services with recurring revenue models in these four areas. We work closely with UK universities and our products and services are often powered by academic research-driven insights. In the area of cybersecurity strategy and risk our consulting services include cyber maturity assessments, industry certifications, and virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) managed services.
Crossword’s end-to-end supply chain cyber standard operating model (SCC SOM) is supported by our best-selling SaaS platform, Rizikon Assurance, along with cost-effective cyber audits, security testing services and complete managed services for supply chain cyber risk management. Threat detection and response services include our Nightingale AI-based network monitoring, Nixer to protect against application layer DDoS attacks, our Trillion and Arc breached credentials tracking platforms, and incident response. Crossword’s work in digital identity is based on the World Wide Web Consortium W3C verifiable credentials standard and our current solution, Identiproof, enables secure digital verification of individuals to prevent fraud.
Crossword serves medium and large clients including FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and S&P listed companies in various sectors, such as defence, insurance, investment and retail banks, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing and has offices in the UK, Poland and Oman. Crossword is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.
