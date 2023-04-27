Companies Are Turning to AP Automation to Achieve Green Sustainability Goals

Paymerang Supports Environmental Sustainability

Leveraging automation and going paperless saves an organization time and money while improving its environmental impact.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional accounting processes are paper-intensive, making achieving sustainability difficult and increasing a company's environmental footprint. Accounts Payable (AP) Automation can empower an organization’s sustainability efforts so it's easier to go green starting now.

Finance teams leverage automation to improve efficiency and enhance security in their AP department. While it’s often not the main topic of discussion, paperless AP also provides even more perks – a positive environmental impact and lasting sustainability.

Sustainability in the Workplace:

Sustainability has become increasingly important in the corporate world as leaders look to become more environmentally conscious and go green in the workplace. In addition to powering social and environmental change, sustainability can impact an organization’s overall success through better brand reputation, recognition, and employee morale. Adopting sustainable business models can drive value for years to come.

Improving Sustainability in Accounts Payable:

The average American office worker uses around 10,000 sheets of office paper per year. Source: https://www.roadrunnerwm.com/blog/office-worker-waste-generation. This figure is most likely higher for many manual AP offices considering the paper-intensive nature of traditional accounting processes. Not only is swimming through stacks of paper to find the right invoice or check frustrating, but it can also have a devastating impact on the world. Currently, the pulp and paper industry is the third-largest air, water, and land polluter among all industries in the United States and Canada. Moreover, the pulp and paper industry releases over 100 million kilograms of toxic pollution every year. Source: https://www.tonerbuzz.com/facts-about-paper/.

AP teams who still manually process invoices and payments might desire to create social responsibility goals and initiatives. Yet, their reliance on paper prevents them from reaching those goals. End-to-end AP Automation helps lessen the environmental impact by conserving energy, water, and other natural resources, lowering the carbon footprint, and more.

Creating a Better World with AP Automation:

Paymerang, a leading innovator in AP Automation, is working to create a better world through automation and is committed to helping others achieve environmental excellence.

AP Automation is positively impacting the environment by:

1. Eliminating or Drastically Reducing Paper Demand:

Paper waste accounts for up to 40% of total waste produced annually in the U.S., adding up to 71.6 million tons of paper waste in the nation alone. Source: https://www.theworldcounts.com/stories/paper-waste-facts. Since 2010, Paymerang has helped clients make over 5 million electronic payments, saving 127,143 pounds of paper waste from consumption.

2. Tree Conservation:

Paper production leads to deforestation, which accounts for around 20% of the annual greenhouse gas emissions that fuel climate change. Source: https://www.theworldcounts.com/stories/paper-waste-facts. Paymerang’s solutions have helped save over 1,600 trees.

3. Reduced Greenhouse Emissions:

Increased greenhouse emissions continue to harm the planet and, if left untouched, could lead to more climate disasters and pollution. In 2022, data showed that global carbon dioxide emissions remain at record-breaking levels. Source: https://research.noaa.gov/article/ArtMID/587/ArticleID/2914/No-sign-of-significant-decrease-in-global-CO2-emissions. Paymerang has helped reduce nearly 600,000 pounds of greenhouse emissions for over a decade. This is significant as reducing a company's carbon footprint can have a positive impact, leading to cleaner air, healthier water supplies, and better overall health. Source: https://www.reduceenergyusedc.com/benefits_of_reducing_green_house_gasses?locale=en.

4. Water Conservation:

Paper production requires enormous amounts of water, using anywhere between 2 and 13 liters to produce a single A4 sheet of paper depending on the mill use. Source: https://www.theworldcounts.com/stories/paper-waste-facts. Paymerang has helped save over 500,000 gallons of water that manufacturers would have used for paper production before it was dumped into rivers, lakes, or streams.

5. Energy Conservation:

Emissions from vehicles can also contribute to global warming as a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. By automating payments and eliminating paper checks, Paymerang has helped save over 10,000 gallons of gas.

6. Reduced Waste:

Landfills are necessary to reduce waste but can still hurt the environment. One of the biggest concerns of landfills is the release of methane gas as it has 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide after it reaches the atmosphere. Source: https://www.edf.org/climate/methane-crucial-opportunity-climate-fight. Paymerang’s automation tools have saved over 1 million garbage bags filled with waste from paper production, ensuring they didn’t end up in a landfill.

A Greener Future:

Leveraging automation and going paperless saves an organization time and money while improving its environmental impact. Creating and adopting sustainable business models can help a company transform operations while gaining value as a green workspace.

To learn more about how Paymerang's AP Automation can help businesses make a difference

About Paymerang:

Founded in 2010, Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings finance departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, improves efficiency, and earns rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at www.paymerang.com.