Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers Announces Final Film Submission Deadline For New And Student Filmmakers
Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers features films from new filmmakers, including film students that would like their films shown worldwide on a TV channel
Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers is focused on promoting new filmmakers since 2017, especially film students completing their final year film thesis.
Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers is for an audience that prefers to watch films on TV, rather than a small screen phone. The fresh content from new filmmakers is never boring unlike Hollywood!”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world of stale film content, there is a genre of eye-opening and refreshingly new short films, feature films and even documentaries, and that is from new filmmakers.
Regardless of whether these new filmmakers have chosen the route of a formal higher-education program or decided to learn on their own, they often wear the many hats of a complete film production crew, as well as writers and actors.
The focus of Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers has remained consistent throughout it's existence, that being to promote new filmmakers, whether they be film students in a formal degree program or filmmakers that have learned the craft of film production on their own. All new filmmakers are encouraged to submit their films by the May 31st deadline. There is no charge to submit films before the May 31st deadline.
The 'Most Popular' category is a great feedback mechanism for filmmakers to measure whether their film resonates with Ayerswood's worldwide viewing audience, more than half of which are located outside the USA. Current genre categories include Crime, Comedy, Drama, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Romance, Documentary and more.
All film submissions must be in a horizontal 16:9 format, ie. 1920 x 1080 resolution or higher, preferably .mp4, .mov, .wmv or .avi format, suitable for a worldwide viewing audience. Film length can be anything from 3 minutes to 180 minutes. We require a 1920 x1080 horizontal poster, without writing, that depicts the film, the genre of the project, and a logline that can be used to describe the plot. All submitted films should have final credits at the end. Film submissions are invited from new filmmakers in all countries.
The May 31st deadline link and QR-code will provide access to the provided Dropbox upload folder for your films.
The Original Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers was first published on ROKU April 20, 2017 at 6:32 PM, and relaunched by TV Channel Developers in 2022. There is no charge to install and view the Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers TV Channel, which can be found in the Roku Channel Store.
TV Channel Developers creates complete turnkey TV channels which include high-speed streaming TV Channel feed, search feed, storage of video/film files and images.
Our service includes on-demand updates, maintenance and your channel analytics. Simple, Clean, Efficient, Responsive, Easy-To-Navigate TV Channels.
