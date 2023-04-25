A Box For Everything: The Women-Owned Business Making a Lasting Impression on Clients
A Box For Everything launches THE MOVING BOX, a personalized all-in-one moving kit for real estate agents to gift clients.JENKINTOWN, PA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A BOX FOR EVERYTHING is making waves in the real estate industry with its mission to help Real Estate Agents better serve their clients through strategic gifting.
The company’s first product, THE MOVING BOX, is a unique gift that homebuyers will remember. It’s filled with all the items someone will need while they’re in the process of moving. It includes the basics like toilet paper to the essentials like a box cutter. Often referred to as “the moving day survival kit,” THE MOVING BOX is bright and easy to find, so homebuyers don’t have to go rifling through boxes to find the essentials.
To ensure agents stay top of mind long after settlement, they are able to personalize items in each box by simply selecting THE MOVING BOX and uploading their logo along with the order at http://www.aboxforeverything.com.
The company was founded by Pennsylvania Realtor, Cassie Lukasiewicz, in November 2022. “The intention is to create gift boxes for agent’s clients that are unique and memorable.” As a Realtor herself, Lukasiewicz understands the importance of standing out from the competition and leaving a lasting impression.
More boxes will be coming in the future and they’ll continue to focus on fostering the relationships between a real estate agent and their client. A BOX FOR EVERYTHING provides free shipping anywhere within the United States. Orders can be placed on the website at http://www.aboxforeverything.com.
Five reasons THE MOVING BOX is the perfect gift for homebuyers
• It helps alleviate stress associated with the moving process.
• It creates a memorable and unique gifting experience for clients.
• It provides an opportunity for realtors to stand out and build relationships with clients.
• It allows realtors to personalize each gift box with their logo for a more personalized touch.
• It provides a cost-effective alternative to expensive gifts.
----
Cassie Lukasiewicz
A Box For Everything
+1 973-902-4755
aboxforeverything@gmail.com