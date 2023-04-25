Neptune Software Reveals Simple Ways to Develop SAP Fiori Apps with No- and Low-Code Tools

OSLO, Norway, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating consumer-grade applications for businesses that fit the SAP Fiori standard guidelines can be time-consuming and require extensive coding experience. In today's uncertain and rapidly changing business environment, it's critical for technology to quickly and effectively address the needs of a company while achieving the highest industry standard. That's where Neptune Software's no-code and low-code toolsets come in.

"Neptune Software allows you to create any app needed for your business processes, meeting the increasing demand within your company. We help to connect all your systems in an easy way," said Neptune Software CEO Andreas Sulejewski. "Making application development accessible through a suite of tools focuses the attention on the outcome instead of requiring leaders to worry about dedicating limited resources to get to the final result."

Whether your organization has someone with a good understanding of business and IT –– like an Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) developer –– or not, Neptune Software can help create SAP Fiori apps with the help of no- or low-code tools. Here are a few benefits of using Neptune Software toolsets:

ABAP developers will be heroes with Neptune Software: Neptune Software's toolsets enable the ABAP developer at your organization to leverage existing valuable know-how of the SAP universe without a big learning curve. In fact, Neptune Software allows ABAP developers to use existing code to create APIs directly without writing new code specifically for SAP.

Low-Code tools allow business users to create apps with minimal coding knowledge and help experts to do the work easier and faster: From a variety of drag-and-drop templates to choose from to a library of elements to include, Neptune Software's low-code tools require little knowledge of coding to create easy-to-use, functional apps –– and if you don't know any coding, Neptune Software has helpers and widgets waiting in the wings to offer assistance.

No expert knowledge of coding? Neptune Software's no-code tools have you covered: Start with a sketch of what you're looking for, or get started with one of our templates. Neptune Software's years of experience mean we have everything from full app templates to application building blocks you can piece together to fit your needs. All you need to do is find the right building blocks and import them into your Neptune DXP environment. Then, you can modify and add as needed.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 730 enterprise customers and over 4 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial .

Contact: Nell Callahan

nell@frontwoodstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neptune-software-reveals-simple-ways-to-develop-sap-fiori-apps-with-no--and-low-code-tools-301806959.html

SOURCE Neptune Software