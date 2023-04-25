First Smart Beta ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (Ticker: RSP), Celebrates its 20 Year Anniversary

Invesco sees continued growth in Smart Beta adoption, anticipates the industry's Smart Beta Assets Under Management will reach $1 trillion this year

ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. IVZ, a leading global asset management firm, announced today that it will celebrate the anniversary of the launch of the first smart beta ETF, Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP). Invesco's ETF line-up was the first to primarily consist of Smart Beta ETFs and the potential benefits of Smart Beta strategies continue to drive assets to the category. At the current growth rate, Invesco expects the ETF industry's Smart Beta assets under management (AUM) to hit a milestone $1 trillion by the end of 20231.

"In the 20 years since the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF was launched, Smart Beta ETFs have played an instrumental role in helping investors to meet their financial goals," said John Hoffman, Americas Head of Invesco ETFs and Indexed Strategies. "Investors continue to be drawn to the precision and convenience of Smart Beta ETFs, generating growth in the category at a rate of 26% over the last three years2."

When RSP launched in 2003, the ETF transformed how investors could access the S&P 500 Index. At the time, the term Smart Beta was intended as shorthand to concisely explain to investors the benefits of breaking the link between market capitalization and weight. RSP's equal weighting offers access to the performance of the smaller stocks in the large cap space, naturally tilting the ETF away from the largest names and prioritizing concentration risk reduction.

"Currently, the top ten companies in the S&P 500 Index represent more than 27% of the overall weight of the index3, causing investors to have relatively higher exposure to a small number of companies. Those same companies make up only 2.3% of RSP4, a shift in composition that has contributed to RSP outperforming the S&P 500 Index by 1.5% per annum since inception to December 2022.5" explains Hoffman.

Invesco believes that despite the 20 years of Smart Beta offering, there is still much room for Smart Beta growth and product development. The current market environment may accelerate the adoption of Smart Beta ETFs, creating a need for cost-competitive ways6 to access precise areas of the market through a flexible product structure. Invesco currently has the largest number of Smart Beta ETFs in the United States, including the highest number of Smart Beta ETFs (93) with at least a 10-year track record and 117 ETFs that in total have $100 billion in AUM7.

"Since its launch in January 2003, the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index has offered market participants an innovative way of measuring large cap U.S. companies. S&P DJI extends its heartfelt congratulations to Invesco on the 20th anniversary of their ETF based on our index. The index complements the S&P 500 and its equal weighting approach means the index tilts away from the largest companies in the S&P 500. In addition, the index has also typically been more value-oriented than its parent index. We are proud of developing pioneering benchmarks that provide a unique lens into various facets of the U.S. and global equities market," said Bruce Schachne, Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Performance as of March 31, 2023



1 Year 5 Years 10 Years Since Fund

Inception

(4/24/2003) Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NAV) -6.50 % 9.77 % 11.09 % 10.83 % Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (Market Price) -6.49 % 9.75 % 11.12 % 10.83 % S&P 500 Equal Weight Index -6.31 % 9.96 % 11.40 % 11.28 % S&P 500 Index -7.73 % 11.19 % 12.24 % 10.01 %

