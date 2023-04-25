OPNsense® Business Edition 23.4 Released
Deciso® announces the immediate availability of OPNsense® BE 23.4 a mission critical and LINCE compliant version of the fastest growing open-source firewall.MIDDELHARNIS, ZUID HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deciso® announces the immediate availability of OPNsense® Business Edition 23.4.
The OPNsense Business Edition is a mission critical and LINCE compliant version of the well know and fastest growing open-source security platform.
It comes with it own commercial repository, an official Open Virtualization image and integrated GeoIP database.
It is also equipped with more business-oriented functionality such as central management, web application firewall, fine grained proxy access management and an extended (DNS) blocklists module.
The latest release includes the new DNS blocklist implementation support large lists and provides an easy way to block ads and malicious content. It is accompanied by the DNS insight dashboard, giving users a comprehensive view of their DNS traffic and activity. Specifically for the business edition the DNS blocklist can be configured per source network.
The central management solution has been extended with centralized backups and Web-GUI certificate distribution as well as various performance and stability enhancements.
At the same time support for firewall BGP ASN alias types is added, providing users with enhanced control over their network traffic.
And, to further enhance the platform’s capabilities, several core components have been migrated to the MVC framework, effectively adding API support. This includes packet capturing and IPsec, making it easier for users to integrate OPNsense into their existing infrastructure.
These enhancements make OPNsense even more powerful and user-friendly, providing users with greater flexibility and control over their network security.
OPNsense is the fastestest growing open-source security platform with an Open Source Initiative (OSI) approved 2-clause or simplified BSD license. Its feature set is extensive and ranges from router/firewall to inline intrusion detection and prevention.
It is the only open-source firewall that comes with the highly valued Proofpoint® ET Pro ruleset at no cost in the form of the ET Pro Telemetry edition and a mission critical LINCE compliant version.
The project is defined by its innovation through modularizing and hardening, simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, hardened security, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as a large and friendly community.
Deciso is the company that founded the OPNsense project and offers turnkey solutions as well as commercial support and services.
About Deciso
Deciso B.V. is a leading manufacturer of open-source network security products and services. As the founder of the OPNsense project, Deciso believes in the power of open source. The company is founded in 2000 and is located in Middelharnis, the Netherlands.
