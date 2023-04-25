Blyss Chick: New Women’s Empowerment Brand and Community Launched by Award-Winning Event Planner and Author Crista Tharp

Crista Tharp

Crista Marie Tharp, an award-winning event planner, author, and speaker, has launched a new women’s empowerment brand and community called Blyss Chick.

I'd rather be an instigator-an instrument for positive change by challenging women in their 40's and beyond to WAKE UP, stop sleepwalking through life, find their blyss and live it unapologetically” — Crista Tharp

KOKOMO, INDIANA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crista Marie Tharp, an award-winning event planner, author, and speaker, has launched a new women’s empowerment brand and community called Blyss Chick. The brand encourages women to ditch the Superwoman complex and live their Blyss unapologetically.

Tharp has been in the events and hospitality industry for over 20 years, producing over 2,000 events, writing ten books on wedding planning, and creating a Wedding Planning Business Licensee Program. However, she has decided to pursue a new adventure with Blyss Chick, where women can come together in love and support.

“It seems like everyone wants to be an influencer. I don't have any interest in that - I would much rather be an instigator - an instrument for positive change by challenging women in their 40's and beyond to WAKE UP, stop sleepwalking through life, find their blyss and live it unapologetically,” said Tharp.

The need to do everything perfectly, has a stranglehold on women today, and Tharp wants to help them break free from it. Blyss Chick is made for busy women who have lost their spark, joy, and excitement. They are exhausted, feel inadequate, and lonely, but they want hope and a light at the end of the tunnel.

“My target market is constantly on the go, either getting ready to enter menopause or firmly in it. They feel like they are losing their minds and have no idea how to get their zest back or if they are really worth putting themselves first,” said Tharp.

The Blyss Chick community offers a variety of resources and support for women, including Tharp’s books, online programs, speaking engagements, an upcoming podcast and guest pieces. Tharp wants to help women find their happiness and joy again while also realizing how loved and precious they are.

For more information, visit Blyss Chick’s website at linktr.ee/blysschick or follow Tharp on social media at @Cristatharp on Instagram, @Blysschick on Facebook, and @cristatharp on TikTok.