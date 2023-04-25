Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management named to 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams

We believe that supporting advisors and staff is the best way to ensure that clients get the best service possible. We are excited to be recognized on such a prominent platform for our efforts.” — Paul Carlson, CEO, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that they have been named to the 2023 Barron’s Top Private Wealth Management Teams list. This award ranks the top 100 wealth advisory teams that specialize in serving individuals and families.

“We are honored to be named as a top team on Barron’s 2023 list in recognition of our success and rapid growth over six years in business,” stated Paul Carlson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital. “Seventy2 Capital provides a place for advisors to own and manage their wealth management business without the distractions that come from business operations. We believe that supporting advisors and staff is the best way to ensure that clients get the best service possible and reach their financial goals. We are excited to be recognized on such a prominent platform for our efforts.”

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. View the full list on Barrons.com.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized by Forbes as one of the Top Wealth Management Teams – High Net Worth in the United States (2022). Visit Seventy2 Capital.com.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Advisors Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com.

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

CAR-0423-02370