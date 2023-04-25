Seniors’ Food Pilot Program expands

CANADA, April 25 - The provincial government is expanding the Seniors’ Food Pilot Program to Murray Harbour and Murray River. This expands the Kings County Pilot outside of the Georgetown area where it was initially launched.

PEI seniors in Murray River and Murray Harbour, aged 65 and older, can register as of April 25 to receive up to five meals per week. Seniors who are eligible for the program will pay a flat rate of $4 per meal, as the Department of Social Development and Seniors will cover the remaining costs. To be eligible for the pilot program, seniors must be eligible for the Seniors Independence Initiative.

"This pilot program expansion will allow the department to hear from more seniors about what types of food supports work best for them. Thank you to our community partners, The Home Plate, Meals on Wheels PEI, The Kings Playhouse and The Wheelhouse for their collaboration and commitment to this pilot project." - Social Development and Seniors, Barb Ramsay

Meal delivery and pick up will take place every Monday, as of May 1.

Those picking up their weekly meals can do so at the Home Plate in Murray River between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Mondays.

The Home Plate will deliver meals between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays. Participants must arrange to have someone present at the delivery location during this time.

All meals will be pre-cooked and re-heatable.

To apply, call the Department of Social Development and Seniors at 1-902-368-6369. If there is a high volume of phone calls, messages will be returned within two business days.

The following information will be needed to register:

full name

date of birth

provincial health number (PHN)

household income (proof of income required to be eligible for partial meal payment);

home address

food allergies and/or dietary restrictions

delivery instructions.

Participants will be contacted to complete an evaluation before and after the pilot program.

Media contact:

Rebecca Gass

Senior Communications Officer

Social Development and Seniors

rjgass@gov.pe.ca