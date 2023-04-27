Spicy Exchange announces new searchable chili pepper database
Spicy Exchange, the popular food blog dedicated to all things hot and spicy, has announced the launch of its new chili pepper database.
ROSCOE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spicy food enthusiasts, rejoice: Spicy Exchange, the popular food blog dedicated to all things hot and spicy, has announced the launch of its new chili pepper database.
Key features:
- A rapidly growing database of 50+ chili peppers
- Sortable by average Scoville rating
- Filterable by flavor notes, heat level, classification, and origin
The founder of Spicy Exchange, Annie Singer, is excited to bring this new resource to the blog's readers. Singer, who has a research background, said they wanted to build a cool data-informed tool for people to learn more about chili peppers. "Chili peppers are such a fascinating ingredient," Singer said. "There are so many different varieties, each with their unique flavor profiles and heat levels. With our new chili pepper database, we hope to provide a fun and informative way for people to explore the world of spicy food."
The Spicy Exchange chili pepper database is designed to be user-friendly, with easy-to-use filters and sortable categories. Users can search for peppers by name or browse the full list to find new varieties to try. Each pepper comes with a detailed description, including its heat level, flavor profile, and origin.
"We wanted to create a resource that would be helpful for both casual spice lovers and serious foodies," Singer said. "Whether you're looking to spice up your home cooking or just want to learn more about the different types of chili peppers out there, our database has something for everyone."
To access the Spicy Exchange chili pepper database: https://spicyexchange.com/peppers
About the Company: Spicy Exchange is a popular food blog dedicated to all things hot and spicy. With a rapidly growing chili pepper database, recipes, product reviews, and articles about the history and culture of spicy food, it's the go-to resource for spice lovers and foodies alike.
