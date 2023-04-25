Veryable's On-Demand Labor Platform to be Showcased at the Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2023
Michigan is a manufacturing powerhouse and one of our fastest growing markets, we want to be where the operational problem solvers are for the industry...”GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Event: Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2023
— Patrick Dippel
Location: Grand Rapids, MI
Dates: August 9th, 8:00AM - 4:00PM
August 10th, 8:00AM - 4:00PM
Veryable, a leading digital operations and on-demand labor platform, has announced its participation as a Platinum Sponsor in the upcoming Advanced Manufacturing Expo, which will be held on August 9th-10th, 2023, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The expo is expected to attract 4000+ from the manufacturing industry, including industry leaders, metalworking and mechanical suppliers, and advanced technology providers.
As a Platinum Sponsor, Veryable will have a prominent presence at the expo, with a dedicated booth showcasing its innovative on-demand labor platform. The platform enables manufacturers to quickly and easily find the skilled workers they need, without the overhead costs and administrative burden of traditional employment. Veryable's platform matches workers with open shifts, allowing them to work when they want, where they want, and for whom they want, creating a flexible workforce that can quickly adapt to changing business needs.
“We are excited to participate in the Advanced Manufacturing Expo as a Platinum Sponsor and showcase our on-demand labor platform to the attendees," said Patrick Dippel, VP of Operations, Midwest of Veryable. "Michigan is a manufacturing powerhouse and one of our fastest growing markets, we want to be where the operational problem solvers are for the industry. Manufacturers are facing increasing pressures to stay competitive in an ever changing market, and our platform provides them with a flexible and scalable solution to their workforce needs driving step function improvements in how they run their business."
Veryable's participation in the expo underscores its commitment to the manufacturing industry and its efforts to help manufacturers stay ahead of the curve by embracing innovation and technology. “Industrial technology poses the biggest opportunity manufacturing has ever seen. Veryable is a critical part of that innovation journey which is why we chose AME as the platform to talk to these manufacturing leaders. Our platform is too important to the industry, to the state, and to their bottom-line for us not to be there."
The expo is a great opportunity for Veryable to engage with key stakeholders in the industry, showcase its platform, and learn about the latest trends and innovations in manufacturing. "We are proud to have Veryable as a Platinum Sponsor of the Advanced Manufacturing Expo," said Joe Teague, the event organizer. "Their on-demand labor platform is a game-changer for the manufacturing industry, and we look forward to seeing how it can help manufacturers overcome their workforce challenges."
The Advanced Manufacturing Expo promises to be an exciting event for the manufacturing industry, and Veryable is thrilled to be a part of it. Visit the Veryable booth and meet theri teams from Grand Rapids and Detroit to learn more about its on-demand labor platform and how their technology can help your business thrive in today's competitive environment.
The Advanced Manufacturing Expo is FREE to attend will full details found at www.advancedmanufacturingexpo.com.
