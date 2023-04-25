Experienced IRS Attorney Joins OnCentive as Special Counsel For Tax Compliance

Announcing Garret Gregory, OnCentive Special Counsel For Tax Compliance OnCentive: Tax Credit & Business Incentive Experts

Former IRS Senior Attorney Garrett Gregory Joins OnCentive Team to Reinforce Commitment to Tax Compliance Excellence

I am excited to join a consultancy that is committed to maintaining the highest standards in the industry and delivering exceptional service.” — Garret Gregory

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnCentive, the nation’s lead tax credit consultancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Garrett Gregory as Special Counsel For Tax Compliance. Serving as Senior Attorney at the Office of Chief Counsel (IRS) for thirteen years, Gregory brings a wealth of tax compliance knowledge to OnCentive, furthering the firm’s commitment to providing the most compliant tax credit solutions and services to the market.

"Before accepting a role with OnCentive, I reviewed their policies and procedures regarding COVID-19 Employee Retention Credit (ERC), IRS inquiries, and audit oversight and found that our standards on compliance and service aligned,” said Gregory. “I am excited to join a consultancy that is committed to maintaining the highest standards in the industry and delivering exceptional service. I look forward to working closely with the OnCentive team and contributing my expertise to enhance their compliance and ERC operations, drive innovation, foster a compliance-first culture, and support our clients in achieving their goals."

Serving as a senior attorney with the Office of Chief Counsel (IRS) in both Washington, D.C. and Dallas, Texas, Gregory played a crucial role in providing support to field attorneys and revenue agents, drafting U.S. Treasury Regulations, and litigating cases in U.S. Tax Court. His extensive background in IRS operations, international tax treatment, and S Corporations uniquely positions him to contribute significantly to OnCentive's commitment to compliance and exceptional client services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Garrett Gregory to the OnCentive team," said OnCentive CEO, Shannon Scott. "Garrett's vast experience and deep understanding of tax law will be instrumental in ensuring our continued commitment to providing the highest standard of compliance and exceptional service to our clients. His appointment reflects our dedication to maintaining a compliance-first culture and reinforces our position as a leading provider of tax credit services and solutions. We look forward to the valuable contributions Garrett will make to our organization as we continue to innovate and grow."

In his new role at OnCentive, Garrett Gregory will focus on three key areas: enhancing ERC best practice guidance by working closely with OnCentive Operational teams, leading monthly ERC operations meetings and providing ongoing support; collaborating with the internal resolution team to address IRS inquiries and facilitate communication with clients; and acting as a representative for OnCentive during IRS audits to support customer taxpayers and their CPAs, ensuring the best possible outcomes with his expertise.

“The unprecedented response to ERC has strained IRS resources, creating an increased backlog of unprocessed claims and erroneously denied credits,” said Gregory. “Leading OnCentive’s exclusive audit protection program, I will assist our team with communicating on employers’ behalf with the IRS and guiding clients through the ERC process from beginning to end.”

Garrett Gregory holds a Bachelor of Sciences (Business-Insurance) degree from Pennsylvania State University, Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law, and a Master of Laws in taxation from Boston University College of Law. Mr. Gregory has held positions at Pricewaterhouse Coopers, the Office of Chief Counsel (IRS), and most recently co-founded the Gregory Law Group, PLLC, where he continues to serve as a member.

OnCentive will be hosting a live webinar with Gregory on Wednesday, May 10th at 1:00pm CDT, “Live Q&A with Former IRS Attorney Garret Gregory: Mastering the Employee Retention Credit.” During this exclusive live webinar, attendees will have the unique opportunity to submit questions during registration ensuring that Gregory addresses your most pressing ERC concerns. To register for this upcoming webinar, please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4768388846320803416