State Auditor Receives Petition Audit Request for Bismarck Public School District



The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has received a citizen-requested petition for an audit of the Bismarck Public School District.

Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office may be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. A total of 4,600 signatures were needed for the State Auditor’s Office to audit the School District, the Auditor’s Office received over 5,700 signatures. A team from the Office’s Fargo location will be leading the audit, which will begin this fall, after the fiscal year ends on June 30th.

“We appreciate citizens being involved in their government, and sharing their concerns with our office,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “We take every concern seriously and look forward to working with the Bismarck Public School District during the audit.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration may contact the State Auditor’s Office at ndsao@nd.gov or by calling 701-328-2241.