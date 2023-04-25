Submit Release
Upcoming CertiProf Train-The-Trainer (TTT) sessions in Chile and Colombia

CertiProf will hold in-person Train-The-Trainer sessions in Santiago, Chile, on May 12 and in Medellin, Colombia, on May 18, 2023.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CertiProf is committed to providing high-quality certifications and training tools to promote learning and international professional growth.

To guarantee that Authorized Training Partners (ATPs), instructors, and the community have the necessary knowledge to deliver the certifications, CertiProf will hold in-person Train-The-Trainer sessions in Santiago, Chile, on May 12 and in Medellin, Colombia, on May 18, 2023.

These sessions are designed to equip instructors with the skills and knowledge necessary to deliver effective User Stories Foundation Certificate training. They are aimed at trainers, facilitators, and consultants. Those interested in becoming Certified Trainers by CertiProf, and wish to learn about certifications and good practices for teaching with the material available for trainers, to improve the quality of their training and their student's learning experience.

CertiProf invites you to learn more about this opportunity to join its global community of trained instructors who are transforming education and learning worldwide.

For more information and registration, visit certiprof.com/certiprof-train-the-trainer-2023

CertiProf Team
CertiProf LLC
+1 305-676-7373
info@certiprof.org
The CertiProf TTT User Stories session will be dictated by Lucho Salazar.

