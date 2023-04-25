Breakaway Technologies and Fluence Technologies Announce Exciting New Partnership

Breakaway, a leading provider of business solutions for the office of the CFO, is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Fluence Technologies.

YARDLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakaway Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the office of the CFO, is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Fluence Technologies, a cutting-edge leader in financial consolidation, close, and reporting software. This partnership will bring together the expertise and technology of two industry leaders to help our clients streamline their financial systems and increase visibility into their businesses.

Breakaway Technologies has a quarter century of experience developing and deploying innovative solutions that help Finance teams increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive growth. With a focus on finance, analytics, and AI technologies, Breakaway Technologies has helped numerous clients across various industries to achieve their goals.

Fluence Technologies offers a next-generation cloud consolidation solution that powers a faster and more confident financial close for high-growth companies. Their solution delivers consolidated financial statements in record time with out-of-the-box consolidation models, drag-and-drop workflow, and streamlined auditability. Deployed as a modern cloud-based SaaS solution, the platform is highly flexible and customizable, making it ideal for any high-growth organization.

By combining Breakaway's focus on business process, data integration, and domain expertise with the Fluence platform, this partnership will offer clients a modern, comprehensive financial consolidation solution, complete with built-in intercompany eliminations, account reconciliation, cash flow management, intuitive workflow automation, and Excel-based reporting and analytics.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Fluence Technologies," said Breakaway Technologies COO Michael DeFeo. "We continually look for solutions that offer Finance teams ways to manage ever-increasing demands and improve their organizations' operations. Fluence will offer our shared clients a finance-led consolidation and reporting platform that reduces manual effort and helps Finance better support their stakeholders. "

Fluence Technologies CEO, Michael Morrison added, “Having worked with Breakaway Technologies before, I’ve always been impressed by their professionalism, competence, and the integrity of the entire organization. This partnership is a natural fit for us combining Fluence’s modern technology with the deep-rooted financial consolidation, close and reporting expertise at Breakaway Technologies. Together, we will deliver an end-to-end financial close management platform to help growing firms achieve greater efficiency and scale their businesses with ease.”

The partnership between Breakaway Technologies and Fluence Technologies is effective immediately. To learn more about the companies and their solutions, please visit https://www.breakaway-inc.com/ and https://www.fluencetech.com/.

