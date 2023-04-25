4 Key Executives Added To Augment Global Strategy For Gentell, One Of N. America's Largest Wound Dressing Manufacturers
Canadian, Chinese & Mexican Plant Acquisitions Plus Headquarters & Distribution Infrastructure Expansion Highlight Growth
We are proud to add these proven professionals to our team. They are all drivers of transformation who have experience in taking growing companies like Gentell to the next level and beyond.”BRISTOL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Navazio, CEO and President, announces the addition of four experienced professionals to Gentell’s executive leadership. They include:
Glenn Thompson – Chief Information Officer
Prior to joining Gentell, Glen headed technology for a leading asset management company. Glenn is the recipient of numerous national awards for his innovation and leadership in technology and information management.
Dina Marie Pescatore, MHA, PHR–Vice President of Human Resources
Recently having leadership and operational roles in the long-term care space, Dina will manage Gentell’s expanding global workforce while enhancing organizational design, employee retention, corporate culture and performance management.
Damian Proulx – Vice President of Process & Integration
Previously active in global growth for Fortune 500 companies, Damian will direct change management and transformation resulting from acquisitions and expansion into new markets.
Paul Sklareski – Director of Sales
Paul’s broad sales management experience includes directing enterprise organizations in health care, as well as organizing and building start-up sales successes. He will direct product sales, new business development and distribution.
Said Navazio, “We are proud to add these proven professionals to our team. They are all drivers of transformation who have experience in taking growing companies like Gentell to the next level and beyond.”
In Q3 2022, the company completed its purchase of Derma Sciences Canada from Integra LifeSciences, a leading global medical technology company. Gentell’s purchase includes Integra LifeSciences’ manufacturing plants in Toronto, Canada, and Nantong, China, as well as manufacturing assets in Morelos, Mexico. Gentell will manufacture advanced wound care products and dressings at these facilities, in addition to its plants in Pennsylvania.
This year, the company has recently opened a new 53,000 square foot distribution warehouse and training facility in Bristol PA. Gentell also plans to move into a new 22,000 sq. ft. headquarters in June and convert its current 24,000 sq. ft. multi-use headquarters/warehouse/manufacturing building into a dedicated manufacturing facility. Additional U.S. and European acquisitions are also planned for 2023.
Navazio says, “As a wound care market leader in the nursing home and long-term care space, Gentell is poised to introduce its products or grow its market share in other countries, as well expand to other healthcare segments such as hospitals, home care and hospice markets, to name a few.”
ABOUT GENTELL
Gentell is one of North America’s largest wound care dressing manufacturers with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China, as well as distribution facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers.
