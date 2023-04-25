Backup-as-a-service Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Cisco Systems, Google, Fujitsu
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Backup-as-a-service market to witness a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released Backup-as-a-service Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Backup-as-a-service market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Backup-as-a-service market.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Commvault [United States], Dell EMC [United States], IBM [United States], Symantec Corporation [United States], Amazon Web Services Inc [United States], Acronis International Gmbh [Switzerland], Asigra Inc [Canada], Cisco Systems Inc [United States], Fujitsu Ltd. [Japan], Google [United States]
Definition:
The backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market refers to the industry that provides cloud-based data backup and recovery services to businesses and individuals. BaaS providers offer scalable and cost-effective solutions for backing up and recovering digital data, eliminating the need for on-premises hardware and maintenance. The BaaS market includes a range of services such as data backup, disaster recovery, archiving, and compliance management. The market is driven by the growing volume of digital data generated by businesses and individuals, the increasing need for data security and compliance, and the growing concerns over data loss and cyber threats.
Market Trends:
• Increasing adoption of cloud-based backup solutions
• Growing popularity of hybrid backup solutions
• Emphasis on data security and compliance
• Integration with AI and machine learning for automated backup and recovery processes
Market Drivers:
• Growing need for data backup and recovery solutions due to the increasing volume of digital data generated by businesses and individuals
• Growing concerns over data loss and cyber threats
• The need for businesses to comply with data protection regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA
Market Opportunities:
• Growing demand for cloud-based backup solutions due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness
• Opportunity to cater to specific industries and niches, such as healthcare, finance, and government, with specific backup and recovery needs
• The potential to offer value-added services such as disaster recovery planning, data archiving, and compliance management
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Backup-as-a-service market segments by Types: Email Backup, Media Storage Backup
Detailed analysis of Backup-as-a-service market segments by Applications: Online Backup, Cloud Backup
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Backup-as-a-service market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Backup-as-a-service market.
• -To showcase the development of the Backup-as-a-service market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Backup-as-a-service market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Backup-as-a-service market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Backup-as-a-service market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The market is segmented by Global Backup-as-a-service Market Breakdown by Application (Online Backup, Cloud Backup) by Type (Email Backup, Media Storage Backup) by Enterprise size (SMEs Enterprise, Larger Enterprise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the Backup-as-a-service market report:
– Detailed consideration of Backup-as-a-service market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Backup-as-a-service market-leading players.
– Backup-as-a-service market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Backup-as-a-service market for forthcoming years.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Backup-as-a-service Market Study Coverage:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Backup-as-a-service market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• Backup-as-a-service Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• Backup-as-a-service Market Production by Region Backup-as-a-service Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
• Key Points Covered in Backup-as-a-service Market Report:
• Backup-as-a-service Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• Backup-as-a-service Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Backup-as-a-service Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)
• Backup-as-a-service Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)
• Backup-as-a-service Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Email Backup, Media Storage Backup}
• Backup-as-a-service Market Analysis by Application {Online Backup, Cloud Backup}
• Backup-as-a-service Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Backup-as-a-service Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Major questions answered:
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Backup-as-a-service near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Backup-as-a-service market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
• How feasible is Backup-as-a-service market for long-term investment?
