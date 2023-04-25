Submit Release
Ella and her Magic Umbrella by Kevin Macdonald is available now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ella and her Magic Umbrella by Kevin Macdonald is available now!

"Loved reading this to my child. The book is enjoyable for the parents too."

ELLA AND HER MAGIC UMBRELLA

In this children's book by Kevin Macdonald, you'll accompany Ella and her puppy as they walk across their neighborhood on a rainy day. Along the way, thanks to her magical umbrella, you'll learn about all the different colors the world has to offer. Both characters in the book have been inspired by the author's daughter Ella and his dog Lacey.

About the Author

He was born in Revere, Massachusetts, into a working class family. He went to school at UMass Amherst. He found his niche while working in restaurant management. Soon he was behind the bar where he excelled and worked at some of Boston’s finest taverns.
The majority of his adult life has been spent working in the restaurant business in Boston, where he met his wife Caitlin in 2008 and married in 2013. They became parents in 2016 with the birth of their precious daughter Ella Rae. She sparked his latest passion of writing children's books.
