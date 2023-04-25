Sake Startup Go-Sake was awarded with the prestigious Gold Medal

Japanese Sake Startup Go-Sake awarded with Gold Medal!
When we look at the sake market in europe, there is still so much potential to showcase the beauty of Japanese sake and to reach new target groups.”
— Dr. Bastian Schwithal, CEO of Go-Sake
BERLIN, BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new player has emerged in the beverage scene with a fresh take on Japanese sake.
The Berlin based sake company Go-Sake aims to introduce sake to a wider audience and dispel some of the misconceptions surrounding the drink.
One of the major obstacles the team faced was the lack of accessibility to quality sake for those who are interested in trying it out. They found that most interviewed people who were familiar with sake only knew of it in the context of cooking and were not aware of the diverse flavors and complexities the drink has to offer. Additionally, they found that the size and price point of sake bottles, as well as their challenging readability, also contributed to the drink's limited reach. To address these challenges, Go-Sake created a solution in the form of convenient bottle size that is affordable and easy to read.
In addition the quality aspect is an essential task for the Go-Sake Team. This is why the company curates and introduces craft sake mainly from little Japanese sake breweries to the european market.
"When we look at the sake market in europe, there is still so much potential to showcase the beauty of Japanese Sake and to reach new target groups", says Dr. Bastian Schwithal, CEO and Co-Founder of Go-Sake. "Important and crucial are new holistic ideas and also the courage to also do mistakes. That's how you grow. We made some of these mistakes, especially in the beginning, but we have learned from them".
Aside from providing an accessible and convenient way for people to enjoy sake, Go-Sake also seeks to promote Japanese culture by hosting events, workshops, food tastings, and pairings. By doing so, the team hopes to create a new modern way of sake consumption that appeals to a wider audience.
These efforts have now been awarded with the gold medal at the Frankfurt International Trophy as best Japanese Submission to the Contest. A total of 4120 wines, beers and spirits were examined at the same time.
"We are honored and grateful to receive the gold medal at the Frankfurt International Trophy for our Junmai Ginjo sake brewed by the Arimitsu Brewery in Kochi. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship and dedication of our partners in Japan and the hard work of the Go-Sake team in promoting Japanese sake culture in europe. We look forward to continuing our mission of bringing premium sake to a wider audience and sharing the rich traditions and flavors of Japanese sake with the world", states Dr. Bastian Schwithal.
More information about the Go-Sake project, the Berlin sake scene and the awarded sake could be found on their website: www.go-sake.com
