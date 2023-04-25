Microsoft's increased focus on user experience driving rise in digital adoption professionals

Jason Gumpert, Editor of MSDynamicsworld.com on Microsoft's increased focus on consumption and end user experience

Digital adoption is a critical aspect of enterprise software. As technology continues to evolve, businesses adapt by staying proficient in using digital tools.

With increased measurement on consumption by Microsoft, the idea that you can deploy software that's not going to be well adopted is really not tenable these days and that just flows all the way down.” — Jason Gumpert, Editor MSDynamicsWorld

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Driving a user adoption strategy across an entire enterprise is increasing in importance as the rise of cloud computing means that there are near-constant updates to existing technology and changes to digital tools occur frequently.In a recent episode of the Digital Adoption Talks podcast , Jason Gumpert, the editor of MSDynamicsWorld joined hosts Joachim Schiermacher CEO ClickLearn , and Rick McCutcheon Microsoft MVP to discuss the growth of digital adoption professionals in response to the changes. The three reach the consensus that the growth of digital adoption professionals is driven by the transition towards an emphasis on better user experiences and engagement, both by the end users and Microsoft.Podcast guest, Jason Gumpert, shares that Microsoft is measuring its partners on consumption, and partners are incentivized to offer software that delivers on end-user experience, as users are unlikely to adopt software with a subpar user experience. In addition, Microsoft products are combined to make the composition of each business unique, making broad-based adoption unrealistic.Gumpert explains that the growth of digital adoption professionals reflects the changing nature of technology and the need for businesses to remain competitive. As digital tools become more pervasive in the workplace, it is important for companies to have a strategy for adopting them.Digital adoption professionals play a critical role in helping businesses navigate the complexities of digital tools, ensuring that they are used effectively and efficiently. As technology continues to evolve, Gumpert predicts that the role of digital adoption professionals will only become more important.

Adoption is the New Black: Navigating the Click, Try, Buy Era