Global Buddhist Summit calls for a Paradigm Shift in Human Attitude to Nature

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing upon the teachings of the Buddha the Global Buddhist Summit (GBS) gave a call for a paradigm shift in human attitude towards nature. Participants at the two-day meeting which concluded with a Delhi Declaration, observed that the members of the Sangha, Buddhist leaders, distinguished Buddhist scholars, practitioners and institutions can play a significant and effective role in addressing the multiple crisis the world is faced with today.
“We urge governments and individuals to take action to reduce carbon emissions, protect biodiversity, and preserve natural resources for future generations”, the New Delhi Declaration stated.
Reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message at the Summit a day earlier, the Summit recognized that environmental degradation was one of the most pressing challenges facing humanity today. The members committed to protect the environment and promote sustainable development.
The Summit which was organised by International Buddhist Confederation and the Ministry of Culture, saw the participation of more than 500 delegates, around 175 were from overseas representing 31 countries. As the theme, “Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis” generated informed and intense discussions, it was decided to host the Global Buddhist Summit annually, to take the dialogue on several of the challenging issues forward.
The texts, doctrines and philosophy of Buddha Dhamma were best guide for inter-faith dialogue, harmony and universal peace, the Declaration noted, in the context of the present world scenario. “The human race has been in great need to be free from conflict, ill-feeling, greed, selfishness and uncertainty of life. We are in dire need of peace and harmony both, in our personal life and at the global level”, the Buddha most suited to show the path.
The focus of the GBS was on modes of disseminating and internalizing universal values and to find ways to work together, to address the burning challenges both within and globally and offer a sustainable model for future of the world.
Peace being the foundation for human happiness and well-being, and that conflicts and violence were a significant threat to it, the Summit called upon all nations, organizations and individuals to work towards creating a world free from conflict, violence and war.
There was general agreement that the Buddha’s message could provide inspiration and guidance for Peace, Well-being, Harmony and Compassion, this needed to be highlighted and worked upon.
The Declaration also called upon governments to preserve and protect the sacred sites of Buddhism and promote their accessibility to people of all backgrounds. Buddhist pilgrimage was a living heritage promoting spiritual growth, cultural understanding and social harmony.
Minister of State for Culture Mr Arjun Meghwal, while referring to the speech by the Honourable Prime Minister the previous day, mentioned that India had given the world the Buddha and not war or conflict. He referred to the several ways and means of attaining happiness as explained by the Buddha and emphasised on the need for people to focus on one’s bare necessities rather than aspire for more, which is at the core of all problems. He mentioned about climate change and the need for every individual to consciously try and realise as to how he can help in preventing damage to the environment. In this connection, Mr Meghwal mentioned that he often rides a bicycle to send a message to people. Sh Meghwal also highlighted India’s rich philosophical and spiritual heritage where one can find solution to all problems and Buddhism is part of this overall ecosystem. He thanked all the delegates for coming to the event and making the event a major success.
Members of the Sangha, the diplomatic community, distinguished Buddhist scholars, dhamma practitioners all participated in the Summit. “All the presentations were very enlightening and revealed the various facets of Buddha Dhamma in very simple and lucid manner, said His Eminence Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche Tenzin Lungtok Thinley Choephak in his concluding remarks.
He emphasized that it is the responsibility of each one of us to spread the teachings of the Buddha, especially to the youth of today. Education should be imparted on the universal truth of the dhamma that was taught in the ancient Mahaviharas, like Nalanda.
