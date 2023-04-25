Noda partners with Wargaming to enable instant payments in gaming

Noda, billions of instant transactions provider, has partnered with Wargaming to enable Open Banking payments in the gaming industry.
We are more than excited to partner with Wargaming, we believe that Noda’s payment solution will benefit the gamers’ time, leaving more time to actually enjoy the gaming experience”
— Igor Loktev, CEO at Noda
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noda, billions of instant transactions provider, has partnered with Wargaming to enable Open Banking payments in the gaming industry. Now Wargaming players can choose from a range of online payment solutions, including secure direct account-to-account payments.
Starting from November 7th, 2022, there is no need to enter a long 16-digit card number and search for the CVV code on the other side of the plastic - all Wargaming users have to do in order to pay is to pick their bank out of more than 300 listed banks, and enjoy the games in a simple and convenient way.
Igor Loktev, Head of Noda, said: “We are more than excited to partner with Wargaming, a company that, for sure, has already left a huge legacy in the gaming industry with its iconic games - World of Tanks and World of Warships. We believe that Noda’s payment solution will benefit the gamers’ time, leaving more time to actually enjoy the gaming experience rather than spending it on completing the payments”.
About Noda
In the recent year, Noda, headquartered in the UK, with offices in Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, and Cyprus, has advanced its instant payment solution (the Noda Pay button) outpacing others in the Open Banking sphere. As a member of such associations as ABTA, LCCI, Holland Fintech, Startin.LV and ITT, Noda is more than ready to serve high-class payment solutions to any kind of business.
Noda enables merchants to receive direct bank payments from eCustomers via Open Banking as an alternative to cards. Merchants can implement Open Banking payments quickly via Noda API, making use of their intuitive UX and lower fees.
Noda’s service ensures an easy, instant, and secure one-stop Open Banking payment solution, providing direct integration with banks in most European countries, including Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, and the UK. Integration is currently available for over 300 banks and counting, as Noda guarantees an increasingly wider service coverage. Recently the company joined the Canadian Open Banking market, and plans to enter Latin America by the end of the year 2023.
About Wargaming
Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Operating since 1998, Wargaming has grown to become one of the leaders in the gaming industry with 16 offices around the world, including studios in Chicago, Prague, Shanghai, Tokyo, Vilnius, and Belgrade. Millions of players enjoy Wargaming's titles across all major gaming platforms. Our flagship products include the free-to-play hits World of Tanks, World of Warships, and World of Tanks Blitz.
