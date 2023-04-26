America Mortgages and Steadily Insurance Join Forces to Offer Homeownership Protection For U.S. Real Estate Investors
Both our companies are committed to helping homeowners achieve their goals of investing in U.S. real estate while also providing them with protection to safeguard their investment properties”SINGAPORE, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America Mortgages and Steadily Insurance have announced a strategic partnership to provide comprehensive protection to homeowners across the United States. This partnership brings together the expertise of two industry leaders, combining America Mortgages' deep experience in the Foreign National and U.S. Expat mortgage industry with Steadily Insurance's innovative approach to protecting homeowners from unexpected risks.
Under this partnership, America Mortgages will offer its customers Steadily Insurance's comprehensive homeowners insurance coverage. Steadily Insurance's coverage includes protection for a wide range of risks, including damage from natural disasters, theft, and liability claims. Customers of America Mortgages will now have access to this comprehensive coverage, allowing them to protect their homes and possessions from a variety of risks.
"We're thrilled to partner with Steadily Insurance to offer our customers comprehensive protection for their investment properties," said Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages. "This partnership is a natural fit, as both of our companies are committed to helping homeowners achieve their goals of investing in U.S. real estate while also providing them with the protection they need to safeguard their investment properties."
For more information, please visit our website: https://www.americamortgages.com/insurance-steadily/
About America Mortgages
Founded in 2019, America Mortgages, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Mortgage Group PTE LTD [GMG]. America Mortgages, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with representation in 12 different countries. America Mortgages is the leading mortgage originator with one focus, providing U.S. mortgage financing for Foreign Nationals, Non-U.S. residents, and U.S. expats living and working abroad. With a focus on providing personalized service and competitive rates, America Mortgages has helped thousands of customers across the world secure the financing they need to purchase or refinance their U.S. real estate.
America Mortgages is committed to building quality, long-term relationships with its partners, such as Private Banks, EAM, Family Offices, Realtors and other mortgage brokers located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience.
For more information, visit www.americamortgages.com or call +1 830-217-6608.
About Steadily Insurance
Steadily is a mobile-first, direct-to-consumer insurance service founded by industry experts. With a focus on providing top-rated customer experience and a range of policies designed to meet customers' needs, Steadily is poised to revolutionize the insurance sector. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and Overland Park, KS, Steadily is supported by notable investors, including Matrix Partners, Zigg Capital, Nine Four Ventures, and SV Angel.
Customers can learn more about Steadily landlord insurance services and get a quote by visiting https://www.steadily.com. Stay connected with Steadily on Twitter @SteadilyInsure and Facebook.com/Steadily Insurance.
