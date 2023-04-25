Indira Kennedy of Conscious Leadership Wins Silver for Global Awards, Women Changing the World 2023

The Women Changing the World Awards presented by Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favourite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognize women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and innovation. The awards are designed to recognize the growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place for us all and to inspire other women to answer the call to take action.
Dr. Trent explains, “These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.”
Indira Kennedy said she was excited to win silver in her category in the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards.
Kennedy says: “I was thrilled to win this award. I could feel the essence of all the work I have done to advance leaders over many years flood through me when I sat down after receiving the award. It was truly moving. Winning this award strengthens my view of myself and the importance of moving forward with my mission to help leaders be more conscious and compassionate - something that continues to be a cherished personal practice as well.”
“I so admire the other winners in my category. It was great to meet them as global ambassadors for women in business. We know how vital it is that we fully live out our purpose as leaders in business. These awards are so vital to recognising women with authentic appreciation of what we achieve, and the often challenging journeys we take, to make our dreams real and relevant in our service to others.”
Dr. Trent’s vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams and call in women across the globe to unite and pave the way towards a better future for all.
It can be challenging to create change in the world and Indira gives this advice for others thinking about following their calling to make a difference. ”Don’t try to be anyone else. You have gifts and talents that are uniquely for you to use to assist others. Start by using them, keep refining them, and most importantly, keep raising your own consciousness through inner practices. This is what will sustain you on all levels and ensure you are able to stay true to your calling - no matter how tough it might get. You will trust yourself when others don’t.”
Indira Kennedy is proud of her achievements. She was one of the first in the world to talk about and work with the concepts of ‘conscious leadership’, empowering others by teaching these principles in the finance, non-profit and health sectors to name a few. She has helped create more open, creative cultures through her coaching, and has provided women with the safe space to explore their authentic inner selves as a way towards shaping their desired destinies.
Kennedy attributes this success to her willingness to keep exploring her own potential and being courageous enough to apply what she has discovered through her own practices to formulate her clients’ solutions. It is this that has made her work so unique.
She is committed to continuing to make an impact through her work, and her vision for the future is to help leaders find their own true nature, trust in it, and by applying their practical wisdom, create more conscious business cultures for the good of all.
