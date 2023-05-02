GrowthDesk and AsiaPay Launch Partnership to Help Brands Extend their Omnichannel Customer Data Capabilities

GrowthDesk and AsiaPay team up to enhance omnichannel customer data capabilities in Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowthDesk’s enterprise solutions allow brands to capture rich customer data across channels, segment users based on their purchase data and deliver targeted communication to shoppers to drive growth. Their platform is unique in how it provides a breadth of solutions for capturing in-store customer data from store receipts, digital engagement, vouchers, gamification and even chatbot conversations to predict the customers that are most likely to convert.

GrowthDesk’s SKALE marketing platform works with some of the largest FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) brands and shopping mall groups in Asia-Pacific.

By extending this partnership with AsiaPay, the leading digital payment solution and financial technology provider in Asia-Pacific (APAC), brands will be able to unlock a holistic view of who their offline and in-store shoppers are across their network of channel partners and deliver an optimized omnichannel sales experience to each individual shopper.

“Many brands, particularly FMCG players, lack visibility into who their offline shoppers are. By adding this critical layer of data, brands can now directly build 1-to-1 relationships with shoppers in a highly scalable manner. The addition of AsiaPay’s payment capabilities allows our brands to take that data and drive business impact through a superior omnichannel sales experience” commented Yuet Whey Siah, CEO of GrowthDesk.

“We are excited to partner with GrowthDesk to use omnichannel data to help brands and retailers, especially FMCGs and shopping malls, better understand customers and deliver a tailored customer experience," said AsiaPay’s CEO, Joseph Chan. “Flexible payment options benefit all parties in the ecosystem, and our collaboration with the SKALE platform allows merchants in the APAC region to experience the benefits of the PayDollar digital payment gateway in a seamless manner with better customer profiling and customer data management. We are thrilled to witness and support the expansion of SKALE's services with the addition of new digital payment solutions."

This partnership with AsiaPay creates a unique opportunity for both companies to eliminate blind spots in the FMCG and retail industries and drive the next phase of omnichannel sales in the industry.

About AsiaPay

AsiaPay, a leading payment service and technology provider in Asia since 2000, offers all-in-one award-winning and integrated digital payment services to merchants in APAC. Covering 100+ payment methods in APAC: Credit/Debit Cards, eBanking, Digital Wallets, Buy Now Pay Later, Over-The-Counter and Cryptocurrency; Multi-Channel, Multi-Currency, and Multi-Language payment interface support; Advanced digital payment technologies including Tokenization, Payment Link and QR Code, 3D Secure Authentication, Anti-Fraud Filter and Alerts, Global Partner Platform Plugin, Multi-Level Reporting and Big Data Payment Analytics; Local service and 7x24 technical support across 16 operations in 11 countries in Asia and Australia.

A trusted payment partner to maximize your payment acceptance, sales conversion, revenue and cash flow, and account and IT productivity while minimizing the risk of late or missed payments, financial and fraud loss, and time and manpower overheads.

For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com and www.paydollar.com.

About GrowthDesk

GrowthDesk is the leading Enterprise Solution that enables Customer Data Collection for Growth. GrowthDesk’s SKALE marketing platform is uniquely focused on enabling brands to acquire and capture offline customer data and to leverage on it to drive growth across the funnel, from segmentation to activation to retention. GrowthDesk is trusted by thousands of global enterprise brands, including market leaders such as Fonterra, CapitaLand, Unilever and more.

Visit GrowthDesk's website: www.growthdesk.com