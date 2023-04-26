Points4Purpose Sets the US as the Next Market for its Purpose-driven Loyalty Program and Partnerships
EINPresswire.com/ -- Points4Purpose Inc., the Australian-born cause-related loyalty platform now incorporated in the US, announced today that it will soon enter the US market with its proven white label solution that enables Americans to shop, save, and convert their cashback rewards into a donation to their favorite cause. The company has set an official US Launch Reception for June 1st in New York City at the Australian Trade Commission, which will include a panel discussion hosted by The Wise Marketer on “Purpose to Profit – How to Grow Customer Lifetime Value in Challenging Times”.
“If your business is truly purpose-driven, this shouldn’t detract from your earnings or market value,” offers Ivan Schwartz, CEO & Founder, “but rather it’s quite the opposite, it enables your customers to have an impact and make a difference in ways that matter to them, that can grow their lifetime value, resulting in stronger loyalty to your brand, revenue growth and profitability.”
Points4purpose has introduced a seamless mechanism for customers to make an impact in their local communities through a coalition loyalty program called CommunityRewards that introduces sustainable fundraising reward options that do not detract or divert from traditional charitable sources. Members can shop with multiple retailers by simply linking their preferred payment card to gain access to special offers on products and services, donate to their selected charity or community organization and receive a tax-refund if appropriate, delivering a win for customers, a win for charities, and a win for participating retailers.
Members of the business community and media are invited to register for and attend the Points4Purpose US Launch Reception, in-person or virtually, to learn more about this increasing consideration by consumers influencing which brands they shop and make a lasting difference in the world.
Detail about the Points4Purpose US Launch Reception include:
• Panellists include Amy Aronoff Blumkin, CM&CO Meals on Wheels America; Heather Tuason, former head of the National Small Business Digital Product team at Capital One; Phil Rubin, CEO Grey Space Matters, and Ivan Schwartz, CEO Points4Purpose Inc.
• Doors open at 6pm at the Australian Trade Commission – 150 E 42nd Street, NYC, NY, 10017 – with announcements at 6.30pm ET, the panel discussion will follow, and closing remarks by 8.00pm ET.
• Registration to attend, in-person or via webinar, is facilitated by Humanitrix and can be reserved at https://events.humanitix.com/pointspurpose-us-launch-purpose-to-profit. A limited number of in-person tickets remain.
• The Wise Marketer is the global source for unbiassed customer loyalty news, research, and insights and is known as the "Global Voice of Customer Loyalty" having served this industry over 15+ years. Learn more at www.thewisemarketer.com.
Businesses or individuals not able to attend this event but that would like to learn more can contact Points4Purpose at https://points4purpose.com/contact.
About Points4Purpose
Explore the power of purpose-driven loyalty programs.
Points4Purpose (P4P) empowers your customers to achieve their goals while making a positive impact in the world. By aligning your brand purpose with your customers' purpose, P4P increases engagement and, in so doing, helps achieve internal objectives. At P4P, we believe that success is achieved through partnership. We work closely with participating businesses to create a sustainable and measurable agreement that ensures that your success is our success - and vice versa. Founded in Australia, P4P’s seamless CardLink-enabled platform has recently been incorporated in the US and is now positioned for international growth.
For details, visit points4purpose.com.
Points4Purpose Inc
ivans@points4purpose.com.au