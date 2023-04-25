U.S. Spine Surgeons Earn Top International Award

Spine surgeons Ehsan Jazini, MD, Christopher Good, MD, Thomas Schuler, MD, and Colin Haines, MD of the Virginia Spine Institute in Reston, VA, are being honored by the Global Spine Journal with its 2022 Best Paper Award for their research on augmented reality(AR).
The research paper was chosen out of hundreds of pieces of research due to the quality and topic, as well as the number of citations and downloads it received. All four spine surgeons, as contributing authors, will receive a certificate in recognition of their work on this paper.
The Award will be presented at the Global Spine Congress in Prague on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Augmented Reality - Assisted Spine Surgery: An Early Experience Demonstrating Safety and Accuracy with 218 Screws
The surgeons’ research showed that spine surgery done between October 2020 and August 2021 using the new FDA-approved augmented reality or AR device provides X-ray vision of the spine that improves the overall effectiveness and accuracy of the procedure.
- There was a 97.1% accuracy
- There were no intraoperative issues or complications
- No screws had to be revised
“It’s an honor to receive this award for our research which highlights the important role of technology in the operating room and ultimately improves patient outcomes. This was a large-scale study conducted in live surgery. It advances what we know about AR-assisted spine surgery and offers tremendous insight over previous research that has been small and cadaveric.” - Lead author and Spine Surgeon Ehsan Jazini, MD
“Our practice was an early adopter of AR, and we’ve seen its benefits for a while. This study answers the question for others who may have wondered whether AR-assisted spine surgery is a fad or has real value. Procedures using this innovative headset exhibited 97% accuracy - well above industry averages. We also had zero screws needing to be revised, which is significant amid ongoing industry efforts to reduce revision rates.” - Co-author and Spine Surgeon Christopher Good, MD
“Our patient outcomes demonstrate that technology like augmented reality makes the surgical process more efficient. This is important information for surgeons and their patients, and we’re honored to have gained notoriety for this research.” - Co-author and Spine Surgeon Thomas Schuler, MD
“This study illustrates that technology is advancing our field in meaningful ways. It demonstrates the importance of looking beyond traditional freehand techniques with spine surgery. The use of such advanced technology is supported by data showing that this technology can lead to improved accuracy and better patient outcomes by decreasing complications.” - Co-author, Director of Research, and Spine Surgeon Colin Haines, MD
Background: Virginia Spine Institute (VSI) is a multidisciplinary spine practice treating over 100,000 patients and counting. Their unique concierge approach promotes innovation and prioritizes customized treatment plans from the initial consultation through post-treatment care. This model has surpassed the level of care delivered by other institutional medical centers and large hospital systems for nearly three decades. You can read about VSI patients on Medium and hear the doctors and patients on their podcast – Get Back to Your Life – found on iTunes or Spotify.
To learn more about this research, the surgeons, or Virginia Spine Institute, visit VirginiaSpine.com, or contact Erin Orr.
