Friesen Properties Investments Changes Name to J3
Friesen Properties Investments Introduces J3; Reaffirming Its Investment in North State Communities
With our deep roots in Northern California, J3 is well positioned to provide substantial value for our commercial tenants. ”REDDING, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Friesen Group, a family-led and locally-owned company serving Northern California since 1957, today announced the rebrand of its commercial real estate firm, Friesen Properties Investments, to J3.
— John Friesen, CEO
Under the name J3, the commercial property and asset management firm will provide a range of commercial development and property management services for office, industrial, and special purpose properties. J3 will remain under the same ownership, as a part of the Friesen Group of companies. There are no staff changes as a result of the rebranding.
“Over the past several years, we’ve continued to strengthen and grow the Friesen Group’s real estate arm, and now we’re excited to be able to expand our operations internally and through acquisitions. With our deep roots in Northern California, we believe J3 is well positioned to provide substantial value for our commercial tenants. Rebranding is the next logical step in building out the property management and construction sides of our business,” said Friesen Group CEO John Friesen.
Rebranding J3 as an independent company will enable the Friesen Group to:
- Intensify its focus on acquiring and enhancing commercial properties throughout Northern California
- Provide additional property management services to qualified commercial tenants
- Pursue independent development strategies that serve the local economy
- Invest more deeply in North State communities
As part of the transition, the Friesen Group’s other core businesses will also be rebranded and established as separate brands. The organization’s medical equipment and respiratory services business, infusion services business, and long-term care pharmacy will be renamed Owens, Wellscript, and Lifemed, respectively. All four businesses remain under the same ownership and remain a part of the Friesen Group of companies.
For more information, visit www.the-j3.com or call 530.246.1075 x50004.
Tim Rayl
Friesen Group
+1 530-246-1075 ext. 50004
email us here